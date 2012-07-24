Aflac 2nd-qtr profit rises on strong Japan sales

July 24 Disability insurer Aflac Inc's quarterly profit rose 75 percent as it continued to benefit from strong sales growth at its Japanese unit, and the company raised its sales outlook for the unit for the second successive quarter.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $483 million, or $1.03 per share, from $274 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 16 percent to $5.9 billion in the quarter.