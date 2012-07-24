UPDATE 1-Aflac cuts full-year operating profit forecast

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
July 24 Aflac Inc raised its full-year sales outlook for its Japan segment for the second successive quarter, but cut its total full-year operating profit forecast.
Aflac, which depends on the U.S. and Japan for the bulk of its business, now expects operating earnings of between $6.45 and $6.52 per share, at an average exchange rate of 80 yen to a U.S. dollar for the year.
It had previously forecast operating profit of between $6.46 and $6.65 per share. Analysts were expecting $6.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We believe it is reasonable to expect an annual sales increase (of Aflac Japan) for 2012 of 22 percent to 25 percent," Chief Executive Daniel Amos said in a statement.
The company, which is Japan's No. 1 foreign insurer, said in April that it expects full-year sales to increase 10 percent for Aflac Japan.
For the current quarter, the company is expecting operating earnings of $1.64 to $1.69 per share, above analysts' estimates of $1.63 per share.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $483 million, or $1.03 per share, from $274 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating profit -- a key measure of profitability for insurance companies as it excludes certain investment losses and gains -- was in line with estimates at $1.61 per share.
Total revenue rose 16 percent to $5.9 billion in the quarter.
Shares of Columbus, Georgia-based Aflac, which competes with Unum Group, were down marginally in trading after the bell. They closed at $42.02 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
