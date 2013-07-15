版本:
Frédéric Janbon named next AFME chairman

LONDON, July 15 The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said on Monday top BNP Paribas banker Frédéric Janbon would succeed Gaël de Boissard as its chairman in September.

De Boissard said board member Janbon, global head of fixed income at BNP Paribas since 2005, would bring "experience, insight and enthusiasm" to the role.

AFME lobbies for global and European banks and other major capital market buyers at national, EU and global levels.

Janbon began his career with BNP Paribas in London in 1988 trading options and swaps. He has held various positions in derivatives sales and trading in London, Paris and Tokyo.

AFME also said its next vice chairman would be Kostas Pantazopoulos, an AFME board member and global head of interest rate products at Goldman Sachs.
