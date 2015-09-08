MOVES- BNY Mellon's Cole-Fontayn to chair European bank trade group

Sept 8 Trade group Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) elected Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Michael Cole-Fontayn as chairman.

Cole-Fontayn, executive vice-president and EMEA chairman at BNY Mellon, replaces Frederic Janbon of BNP Paribas.

Janbon completed his two-year term.

AFME lobbies for global and European banks and other major capital market buyers at national, EU and global levels. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)