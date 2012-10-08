版本:
Principal Financial to buy AFP Cuprum for $1.51 bln

Oct 8 Insurer and asset manager Principal Financial Group has agreed to buy Chilean pension company AFP Cuprum SA for about $1.51 billion to expand in emerging markets.

According to the deal Empresas Penta SA and Inversiones Banpenta Limitada will sell their 63 percent ownership in Cuprum.

Cuprum currently has about $32.1 billion in assets under management.

