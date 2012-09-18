INSIGHT-In Africa's warm heart, a cold welcome for Chinese

| SALIMA/BEIJING, Sept 18
SALIMA/BEIJING, Sept 18 Malawians bill their
country as the "Warm Heart of Africa" and pride themselves on a
reputation for friendliness. But Jaffa Shaibu, a burly
32-year-old merchant in a clothes market in Salima, a dusty town
near the shores of Lake Malawi, feels less than welcoming to the
Chinese traders who have moved in over the past four years.
"The way it looks, one day there will be a big fight with
them," Shaibu said. "One day there will be blood."
Echoing a grievance heard across Africa, Shaibu and his
colleagues in this town of of 40,000 complain of Chinese
businessmen with better access to cheap imports of clothes,
shoes and electronics, and deeper pockets that allow them to
reduce their margins.
That sentiment is part of a grass-roots backlash against
Beijing's increasing diplomatic and commercial clout in Africa.
In many ways, the relationship between the two has never
been stronger. Bilateral trade has almost doubled over the past
three years, to $166 billion in 2011 from $91 billion in 2009.
In July, Chinese President Hu Jintao offered Africa $20 billion
in cheap loans over the next three years. China, he said, would
forever be a "good friend, a good partner and a good brother" to
Africa.
But a growing number of Africa's billion people are less
enthusiastic.
Last November, four Chinese in rural South Africa were burnt
alive in an arson attack on their home. In Zambia last month,
miners in a dispute over pay crushed a Chinese supervisor to
death with a coal truck. In Ghana, armed Chinese informal miners
have clashed with gangs of local youths, triggering a government
crackdown. In Angola a few weeks ago, 37 Chinese men were
deported on suspicion of running a criminal gang that burnt its
victims with gasoline before burying them alive, according
to China's Xinhua state news agency.
And from Senegal in the west to Kenya in the east, traders
are up in arms about what they see as unfair competition from
private Chinese merchants surfing into Africa on the back of a
wave of big investments.
SLOW-SLOW
The backlash has reached parts of Malawi, a nation of 13
million people, where anti-Chinese protests in the northern town
of Karonga in late June prompted the government to dust off a
decades-old law that confines foreign retailers to big cities.
So far, the government has not forced the issue. Salima's
high street is a tatty strip of tarmac flanked by dusty
sidewalks and 200 metres of shop-houses, including nine owned by
Chinese traders. There, the end of July deadline to move on came
and went without a flicker.
Fuxing Trading, Peng Heng Shop and the other Chinese outlets
continue to offer their wares as before, feeding a belief the
government will not act against anything even vaguely connected
to Beijing.
Chinese construction firms have just completed a huge hotel
and conference centre in the capital Lilongwe and are busy
building schools and upgrading the main road to Tanzania.
"The government is slow-slow," said Noel Zenengeya, a portly
48-year-old Salima merchant in a dazzling Hawaiian shirt. "If
they don't do anything, we will have to fight for it."
The authorities acknowledge the bad blood and insist Chinese
merchants - an estimated 140 businesses across the country -
will be moved to the three biggest cities as stipulated by law.
The Chinese embassy says it does not oppose the move.
Ambassador Pan Hejun has appealed to Chinese businesses to move
to designated areas "to respect principles guiding the
development of China-Malawi relations."
At the same time, Malawian officials sense they can only go
so far before annoying their giant benefactor.
"It's a very big issue and politically sensitive because the
Chinese have been very helpful to Malawi. It's becoming tricky
how we treat their nationals," Salima District Commissioner Ali
Phiri told Reuters. "But we anticipate a lot of conflict if they
don't move."
TRADE IMBALANCE
As trade has soared almost 20-fold in the last decade, the
basic nature of the exchange has not changed: raw African
materials - oil, ore, timber - flow east, while manufactured
goods flow west.
Malawi's case is typical.
It sent $46 million of tobacco, coffee, spices and other
agricultural goods to China last year, and in return bought $112
million of textiles, machinery and high-tech goods.
Even South Africa, far and away the continent's biggest and
most industrialised economy, as well as a major coal and iron
ore producer, faces an imbalance. In Beijing in July, President
Jacob Zuma said the trade relationship was "unsustainable in the
long term".
Faced with an official unemployment rate of 25 percent,
South Africa's ruling ANC talks incessantly about the need to
boost domestic industry. In particular it would like to see its
minerals processed at home.
But the problem runs deeper: parts of South Africa's
manufacturing sector, nearly 20 percent of the economy, are in
direct competition with China, and in many cases are losing the
battle against a much cheaper producer.
According to a recent study by economists at Britain's
University of East Anglia, South Africa lost 78,000
manufacturing jobs to Chinese imports between 2001 and 2010.
Goods of Chinese origin accounted for about 18 percent of
South Africa's imports of manufactured goods in 2010, up from 2
percent in 1995, the study said. Labour-intensive industries
such as textiles, clothing, footwear and furniture, have been
the hardest hit, with more than 40 percent of footwear and
knitted fabrics purchased in South Africa coming from China.
Chinese imports have also cut into South African exports to
other African countries.
"The economy hasn't been able to absorb the labour force,
and of course the manufacturing sector, far from absorbing
labour, is expelling labour," said Rhys Jenkins, one of the
authors of the British study.
ONE CIGARETTE AT A TIME
Like consumers around the globe, Africans have an insatiable
appetite for cheap goods, and China supplies them like no other.
Africa has enjoyed average economic growth of 5 percent in
the last five years, and this year contains five of the 10
fastest-growing economies according to the International
Monetary Fund: Sierra Leone, Niger, Angola, Liberia and Ghana.
But disposable income levels remain very low, defining the
way many Africans buy things. Hawkers selling individual
cigarettes are a common sight at bus-stops throughout the
continent; many people can only afford to buy one at a time.
It's a similar story with clothes or shoes: where the cheap
Chinese option beats out locally-produced goods irrespective of
the quality.
"In the past, I used to buy from the local market, but now
with the prices in the Chinese shops, I buy from them," said
Enifa Mbeleko, a 35-year-old Malawian mother of six who took a
50 km (31 mile) bus ride to shop for a blouse. "I've never had a
problem with the quality."
SHIFTING TO AFRICA
Africa's growing power as a consumer market has registered
11,000 km away at the other end of the supply chain, where
there's new recognition that the continent is one of the few
bright spots in a gloomy world.
In the eastern Chinese province of Henan, Shao Yali sits in
her office at Kaifeng Tianyi Garments sketching out various
commercial strategies on her computers. The euro zone crisis has
hammered exports to Europe, the clothing factory's biggest
market until last year, and she is worried about generating
enough sales to keep the 100-employee operation running.
Africa now accounts for 70 percent of revenue.
"The Africa market is extremely important to us," Shao said.
"When orders for Europe dropped, we had to look for ways to push
down prices and ship items to Africa."
"We are doing all we can to boost orders from South Africa."
She's not the only one. Services firms such as Asia
Inspection, which runs supply chain audits and quality checks on
Chinese manufacturers, are also busy cashing in on strong
demand. Chief executive Sebastien Breteau said European business
has declined but a new office in Nigeria, Africa's most populous
nation, will help take up the slack.
"Europe is flat to declining. We see Africa growing big
time," Breteau said. "It's all over Africa, but especially in
Nigeria. We believe in the growth there, and the Chinese are
very close to the Nigerian market."
"STEMMING THE TIDE"
Africa's growth means Chinese officials are unlikely to stop
their people heading to the continent to make their fortune.
At the official level, Beijing and its foreign envoys insist
that Chinese nationals and businesses should comply with
domestic laws in each African country.
"If Chinese traders engage in activities that violate your
laws, we would not seek to shield them. We would not protect
Chinese citizens' illegal behavior," said Zhong Jianhua, China's
Special Representative on African Affairs. "We just hope the
relevant parties can handle the situation justly."
But the small private Chinese merchants flocking to Africa
from areas such as Fujian, a traditional source of migrant
labour, are not high on Beijing's list of priorities.
"There's a disconnect between the official Chinese, who are
frequently from Beijing, and the likes of the Fujianese," said
Yoon Jung Park, a China-Africa researcher affiliated to
Australia's Monash University.
"Quite frankly they are embarrassed by them, but there's
nothing they can do to stem the tide when the word gets out that
there are opportunities and money to be made."
That means there are likely to be more demonstrations like
the one in Nairobi last month, when 500 Kenyan traders blew
whistles and plastic trumpets, waved placards and chanted
"Chinese must go." Many Kenyan traders resent the thousands of
Chinese who arrive on tourist visas and hawk everything from
milk to clothes to electronics.
"The issue is to expel these Chinese from Kenya, the ones
that are disturbing our customers. They are involved with every
bit of our trading," said James Thamo, a textile trader and
hotel owner leading the demonstration.
In Salima, the Chinese shops are now staffed exclusively by
Malawians. The Chinese bosses turn up only once a week to
restock and collect the takings. "Since last month, the Chinese
have been staying in Lilongwe," said Richard Banda, a
21-year-old sales assistant in Fuxing Trading. "Whenever there
are rumours, they immediately go back to Lilongwe. They are
always fearful."
Lilly Lin, a young Fujianese who opened a clothing store in
Nkhota Kota two years ago, said she hopes the Chinese embassy
will protect her. Her parents emigrated to Africa last year to
help her in her business. She speaks a smattering of English,
her parents none.
"I'm really not sure where in Malawi we are. I know almost
nothing about this country," she said. "But we've invested so
much here. We own a car. We really don't want to leave."