2015年 10月 29日

Equatorial Guinea to launch new bidding round for offshore blocks in 2016

CAPE TOWN Oct 29 Equatorial Guinea will launch a new bidding round for all remaining deep and ultra-deep water blocks next year, the energy minister said on Thursday.

Minister Gabriel Obiang Lima also said in a statement he would not approve the sale of Hess Corporation's producing offshore assets in the country to foreign bidders. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

