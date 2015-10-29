UPDATE 1-Equatorial Guinea to launch new bidding round for offshore blocks in 2016

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
(Adds quote, details)
CAPE TOWN Oct 29 Equatorial Guinea will launch a new bidding round for all remaining deep and ultra-deep water blocks next year, the energy minister said on Thursday.
"In a sustained environment of low oil prices, Equatorial Guinea continues to be attractive for deepwater exploration," said Mines, Industry and Energy Minister Gabriel Obiang Lima in a statement.
He also said the country would also not approve the sale of Hess Corporation's producing offshore assets in the country to foreign bidders.
The U.S. company operates the Ceiba and Okume fields, which began production in 2000 and 2006, respectively.
Obiang Lima also confirmed that he would not extend the production sharing agreement with Exxon Mobil for the Zafiro Field in Block B. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)