Facebook targets advertisers as 100 million log on in Africa

* Facebook to open Africa office in 2015
* 80 pct of Africans access Facebook by mobile phone
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 One in 10 Africans are
logging on to Facebook every month, the world's No.1
online social network said on Monday, presenting a new target
audience for advertisers.
Of those 100 million people, 80 percent are accessing the
platform via mobiles on a continent with very low internet
penetration and smartphone ownership, it said.
Facebook's global mobile advertising revenue jumped more
than 150 percent in the second quarter, accounting for about 62
percent of overall ad revenue.
"There is a fantastic opportunity for business as well if
you are local or a global business. Knowing that there is all
these people now in Africa that you can connect with, that is
exciting as well," said Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook's vice
president for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Seven in 10 African consumers access the internet through
their mobile phones, compared with 6 percent who use desktop
computers, according to an Ericsson study earlier this year.
Facebook would be pouring more resources into Africa to
understand how consumers use its product and was considering
opening an office on the continent in 2015, Mendelsohn said,
without saying where the office might be.
The company is customising products to fit the needs of
individual countries, she added. For example, it can now target
users based on their internet speeds.
Facebook has more than 1.5 million active advertisers and
more than 1.3 billion active users globally.
Mendelsohn could not say how much Africa contributes to
advertising revenues but said the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region makes up 30 percent of global revenue.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Mark Potter)