African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 15

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - Stats office releases third quarter GDP data. SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Harmony Gold provides update on feasibility study of its Papua New Guinea project GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slipped to nine-month lows on Monday as oil prices sank to fresh 5-1/2 year lows on concerns about a supply glut and slower global growth, hitting stocks of energy and commodity producers and exporters. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices bounced back more than a dollar on Monday, after hitting 5-1/2-year lows of $60.28 earlier in the session, as traders began pricing in expectations of improving manufacturing data to be published later this week. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA FUEL Kenya's Energy Regulatory Commission cut the maximum retail prices of petroleum products on Sunday saying the cost of importing refined products had fallen. SEYCHELLES ECONOMY The International Monetary Fund said Seychelles' economy will grow at 2.8 percent this year, lower than its initial forecast of 3.7 percent, due to weaker demand for the country's main exports. RWANDA FOREX Rwanda's foreign exchange reserves are expected to have fallen to 4.1 months of import cover at the end of this year from 5 months at the end of 2013, mainly due to increased imports of capital goods, the government said in a letter to the IMF released on Friday. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's two main oil worker unions will begin an indefinite nation-wide strike starting on Dec. 15, the unions said on Sunday. TANGANYIKA ACCIDENT More than two hundred people were feared missing after a boat sank in Democratic Republic of Congo's waters on Lake Tanganyika on Thursday night, a senior Tanzanian official said on Sunday.