African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 15

- - - - -
EVENTS:
BOTSWANA - Stats office releases third quarter GDP data.
SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Harmony Gold provides update
on feasibility study of its Papua New Guinea project
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped to nine-month lows on Monday as oil
prices sank to fresh 5-1/2 year lows on concerns about a
supply glut and slower global growth, hitting stocks of
energy and commodity producers and exporters.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices bounced back more than a dollar on Monday, after
hitting 5-1/2-year lows of $60.28 earlier in the session, as
traders began pricing in expectations of improving
manufacturing data to be published later this week.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
KENYA FUEL
Kenya's Energy Regulatory Commission cut the maximum retail
prices of petroleum products on Sunday saying the cost of
importing refined products had fallen.
SEYCHELLES ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund said Seychelles' economy
will grow at 2.8 percent this year, lower than its initial
forecast of 3.7 percent, due to weaker demand for the
country's main exports.
RWANDA FOREX
Rwanda's foreign exchange reserves are expected to have
fallen to 4.1 months of import cover at the end of this year
from 5 months at the end of 2013, mainly due to increased
imports of capital goods, the government said in a letter to
the IMF released on Friday.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria's two main oil worker unions will begin an
indefinite nation-wide strike starting on Dec. 15, the
unions said on Sunday.
TANGANYIKA ACCIDENT
More than two hundred people were feared missing after a
boat sank in Democratic Republic of Congo's waters on Lake
Tanganyika on Thursday night, a senior Tanzanian official
said on Sunday.
