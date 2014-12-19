African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 19

(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
BOTSWANA - Stats office releases third quarter GDP data.
GHANA - Inflation numbers
GLOBAL MARKETS
Brent crude held below $60 a barrel near a 5-1/2-year low on
Friday as a global oversupply of oil showed little sign of
receding, even as companies cut upstream investments next
year.
WORLD OIL PRICES
.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
ETHIOPIA RAIL
Ethiopia expects to complete the Chinese-backed construction
of a $475 million metro rail system in the capital Addis
Ababa next month, the head of the project said.
KENYA SECURITY
Kenya's parliament approved new anti-terrorism laws on
Thursday after chaotic scenes in which opposition
legislators, citing a threat to civil liberties and free
speech, threw books at the Speaker, shouted, chanted and
sprinkled water over his deputy.
AFRICA EBOLA
Sierra Leone's leading doctor died of Ebola on Thursday,
hours after the arrival in the country of an experimental
drug that could have been used to treat him, the
government's chief medical officer said.
NIGERIA BOKO HARAM
Suspected Boko Haram gunmen kidnapped 172 women and children
and killed 35 other people on Sunday during a raid on the
northeast Nigerian village of Gumsuri, residents said on
Thursday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on