African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 19

(African Markets) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - Stats office releases third quarter GDP data. GHANA - Inflation numbers GLOBAL MARKETS Brent crude held below $60 a barrel near a 5-1/2-year low on Friday as a global oversupply of oil showed little sign of receding, even as companies cut upstream investments next year. WORLD OIL PRICES . EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on ETHIOPIA RAIL Ethiopia expects to complete the Chinese-backed construction of a $475 million metro rail system in the capital Addis Ababa next month, the head of the project said. KENYA SECURITY Kenya's parliament approved new anti-terrorism laws on Thursday after chaotic scenes in which opposition legislators, citing a threat to civil liberties and free speech, threw books at the Speaker, shouted, chanted and sprinkled water over his deputy. AFRICA EBOLA Sierra Leone's leading doctor died of Ebola on Thursday, hours after the arrival in the country of an experimental drug that could have been used to treat him, the government's chief medical officer said. NIGERIA BOKO HARAM Suspected Boko Haram gunmen kidnapped 172 women and children and killed 35 other people on Sunday during a raid on the northeast Nigerian village of Gumsuri, residents said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on