African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 22

GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares took their cues from Wall Street and kicked off
a holiday-shortened week on a strong footing on Monday,
while the euro touched a fresh two-year low against the
greenback on divergent monetary policy expectations.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose in early trading on Monday as Asian markets
opened strongly into a holiday-shortened week and as
consensus spread that Brent crude prices would likely remain
above $60 for the rest of the year.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
KENYA SHILLING
Kenyan shares fell for the ninth consecutive day on Friday,
with East African Breweries among the losers due to
profit-taking. The shilling held steady.
SOUTH AFRICA PRESIDENT
South African President Jacob Zuma said he was in "perfect"
condition after recovering from a bout of fatigue that left
him hospitalised in June, playing down reports of health
problems.
AFRICA EBOLA
The United Nations mission to fight Ebola should be wound
down quickly once the battle is won, U.N. Secretary General
Ban Ki-moon said on Saturday during his first tour of
countries stricken with the virus.
LIBERIA EBOLA
Turnout for Liberian parliamentary elections on Saturday
appeared to be low as concerns about Ebola kept many voters
at home.
