2014年 12月 23日

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 23

(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 A holiday lull settled over Asian markets on Tuesday after
 Wall Street closed at historic highs while oil prices
 suffered a stinging setback after Saudi Arabia quashed all
 thought of curbing supply.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices edged up in expectation of firm U.S. economic
 data later on Tuesday, with trading thin due to a public
 holiday in Japan and as traders begin closing their 2014
 positions ahead of Christmas and the New Year.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 RWANDA AID 
 Belgium has scrapped 40-million-euro ($50-million) of aid to
 Rwanda over its failure to meet media freedom and governance
 targets, a diplomat at the Belgian embassy in Kigali said on
 Monday.                    
 
 TANZANIA GRAFT SCANDAL 
 Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete fired a senior cabinet
 minister on Monday over a graft scandal in the energy sector
 that has already led to the resignation of the African
 country's attorney general.                
 
 MAURITIUS UNEMPLOYMENT 
 The unemployment rate in Mauritius fell to 7.6 percent
 during the third quarter of 2014, down from 7.8 percent in
 the second quarter and 8.0 percent a year earlier,
 Statistics Mauritius said on Monday.                
 
 AFRICA EBOLA 
 The death toll from Ebola in the three West Africa countries
 hardest hit by the epidemic has risen to 7,518 out of 19,340
 confirmed cases recorded there to date, the World Health
 Organization said on Monday.                
 
 SOMALIA SECURITY 
 Ethiopia is willing to deploy more troops to the African
 Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia rather than rotating
 in another group from Sierra Leone, given Ebola fears, Prime
 Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said on Monday.               
 
