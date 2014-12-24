版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 24日 星期三 12:45 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 24

(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Japanese stocks rallied and the dollar stood tall on
 Wednesday thanks to surprisingly robust U.S. economic
 growth, helping investors head into the Christmas holidays
 in a more relaxed mood after the global markets turbulence
 of the past two weeks.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
  Brent futures fell toward $61 per barrel on Wednesday,
 giving up some of the previous session's gains, as the U.S.
 dollar held near its highest level in nearly nine years on
 strong data.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 TANZANIA ENERGY 
 Tanzanian President Jakaya Kiwete's office suspended a
 senior energy ministry official on Tuesday, the third
 political casualty of a corruption scandal that has rocked
 the east African nation.                    
 
 BURUNDI BUDGET 
 Aid-dependent Burundi aims to increase its budget by 6.4
 percent in 2015, with more money set to go towards
 agriculture, energy and infrastructure
 projects.[ID:nL6N0U72F6
 
 GHANA OIL 
 Oil producer Ghana could struggle to pursue its plans to
 build schools, roads and hospitals if global oil prices fall
 further, President John Mahama has acknowledged in comments
 emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐