African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 9

NAIROBI, Feb 9 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * TANZANIA - Expecting consumer price index data for January.
 * MAURITIUS - Statistics office expected to announce latest
 inflation numbers 
 * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia announces latest decision on its
 benchmark lending rate 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares wobbled on Monday after dismal Chinese trade
 data eclipsed a strong U.S. jobs report, raising concerns
 about a deepening slowdown in the world's second-largest
 economy and sending the Australian dollar sliding.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices steadied on Monday as falling U.S. oil rig counts
 and signs of strong U.S. economic growth were balanced by a
 slump in Chinese imports, pointing to lower fuel demand in
 the world biggest energy consumer.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 ETHIOPIA INFLATION
 Ethiopia's inflation              rose to 7.7 percent
 year-on-year in January from 7.1 percent in the previous
 month, the statistics office said on Friday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS 
 Kenyan stocks broke a five-day winning streak on profit
 taking on Friday, while the shilling was steady around its
 strongest levels in more than two weeks.                
 
 AFRICA DEBT 
 Nigerian bond yields could rise next week spurred by election
 spending, while yields on Kenyan Treasuries are likely to
 fall on the government's lower appetite for domestic
 debt               
 
 MAURITIUS PROBE 
 The former prime minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra
 Ramgoolam, was arrested over the weekend by police on
 suspicion of conspiracy and money laundering, and later
 released on bail.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY 
 A Kenyan lawmaker was shot dead in the capital early on
 Saturday, in an incident likely to increase pressure on
 President Uhuru Kenyatta's government over insecurity in the
 east African nation.                
 
 SOMALIA MONEY 
 Somalia's prime minister urged the U.S. government and U.S.
 banks to support money transfer firms that offer a lifeline
 for many in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.
                 
 
 NIGERIA ELECTIONS
 Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari
 called for calm in the country and cautioned against any
 violence following the election postponement, which he said
 was engineered by the ruling People's Democratic
 Party.               
 
 EBOLA AID
 Britain said on Monday it would contribute 50 million dollars
 to a new IMF fund to help West African countries hit by Ebola
 to service their debts so they can use their own money to
 help save lives.                
 
 (Editing by Edith Honan)
