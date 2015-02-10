African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 10

NAIROBI, Feb 10 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * RWANDA - The stats office releases January inflation data * MALAWI - Expecting inflation data * SOUTH AFRICA - Weekly government bond sale GLOBAL MARKETS Asian equities slipped on Tuesday as nervousness over Greece potentially withdrawing from the euro and escalating conflict in Ukraine sapped risk appetite, while the dollar lost steam after its payrolls-inspired rally. WORLD OIL PRICES Benchmark Brent crude oil prices remained below $58 a barrel on Tuesday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the United States will remain the world's top source of oil supply growth until to 2020, defying expectations of a more dramatic slowdown in shale output growth. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened on Monday on dollar demand from oil companies and increased liquidity, while mobile telecoms operator Safaricom helped shares recover. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks broke a five-day winning streak on profit taking on Friday, while the shilling was steady around its strongest levels in more than two weeks. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell to 4.0 percent in January from 4.8 percent in December due to slower food and fuel price increases, the state-run National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. MAURITIUS SUGAR Mauritius estimated sugar production for 2014 fell 4 percent compared to forecasts, the Chamber of Agriculture said on Monday, blaming a workers strike and heavy rains for disrupting the harvest. NIGERIA / BOKO HARAM Islamist Boko Haram insurgents from Nigeria bombed a Niger border town, killing five people, and carried out attacks in neighbouring Cameroon, kidnapping a bus full of passengers, military and local sources said on Monday. CONGO MINING Mining companies said on Monday the Congolese government's suspension of negotiations with them over new regulations could jeopardise investments, and urged it to resist making big changes to the mining code. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's October-to-March main crop cocoa harvest will likely equal that of last year, falling short of farmer and exporter expectations due to problems with disease, rainfall and a harsher than expected Harmattan desert winds. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ; )