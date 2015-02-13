African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 13

NAIROBI, Feb 13 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* GHANA - Release of inflation data
* ZIMBABWE - Release of inflation data
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares gained on Friday on news of a ceasefire accord
in Ukraine, while Sweden's surprise move to cut its main rate
into negative territory and hopes of a resolution between
debt-strapped Greece and its creditors burnished risk
appetite.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Benchmark Brent crude held above $59 on Friday, up more than
2 percent this week as news of deeper industry spending cuts
and a sinking U.S. dollar revived buying.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
KENYA BEER
Rising beer and spirit sales in Tanzania and Uganda helped
East African Breweries (EABL) post a 12 percent
rise in first-half pretax profit, the brewer said on
Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling eased slightly on Thursday due to
increased local currency liquidity, while the stock
exchange's main share index rose for the fourth consecutive
day.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's current account deficit widened 1.3 percent to
$4.75 billion last year after financial aid was delayed and
gold export earnings slumped, the central bank
said.
UGANDA LENDING
Uganda's central bank held its benchmark lending rate on
Thursday, saying it expected core inflation to rise over the
next 12 months due to a weakening shilling, but falling food
and oil prices would soften inflation pressures.
SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS
South Africa's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday as
opposition lawmakers were removed by force after disrupting
Jacob Zuma's annual address, an unprecedented sign of
discontent at his administration.
WEST AFRICAN CRUDE
West African crude markets were generally quiet on Thursday,
although there was a new tender from India's IOC for April
delivery, which could help absorb Nigerian cargoes for
late-March loading.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
; )