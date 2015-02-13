African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 13

NAIROBI, Feb 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: * GHANA - Release of inflation data * ZIMBABWE - Release of inflation data GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares gained on Friday on news of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine, while Sweden's surprise move to cut its main rate into negative territory and hopes of a resolution between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors burnished risk appetite. WORLD OIL PRICES Benchmark Brent crude held above $59 on Friday, up more than 2 percent this week as news of deeper industry spending cuts and a sinking U.S. dollar revived buying. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA BEER Rising beer and spirit sales in Tanzania and Uganda helped East African Breweries (EABL) post a 12 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, the brewer said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling eased slightly on Thursday due to increased local currency liquidity, while the stock exchange's main share index rose for the fourth consecutive day. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's current account deficit widened 1.3 percent to $4.75 billion last year after financial aid was delayed and gold export earnings slumped, the central bank said. UGANDA LENDING Uganda's central bank held its benchmark lending rate on Thursday, saying it expected core inflation to rise over the next 12 months due to a weakening shilling, but falling food and oil prices would soften inflation pressures. SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS South Africa's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday as opposition lawmakers were removed by force after disrupting Jacob Zuma's annual address, an unprecedented sign of discontent at his administration. WEST AFRICAN CRUDE West African crude markets were generally quiet on Thursday, although there was a new tender from India's IOC for April delivery, which could help absorb Nigerian cargoes for late-March loading. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ; )