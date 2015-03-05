African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5

NAIROBI, March 5 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday .
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - World Bank expected to releases economic update
KENYA - 91-day T-bill auction
MAURITIUS - 182-day T-bill sale
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street continued
to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's
closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro
languished at an 11-year low prior to the European Central
Bank's policy meeting.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was flat on Thursday, managing to hold above $60
a barrel as investors brushed aside bearish U.S. inventories
data to focus on the lack of a deal in talks over Iran's
nuclear programme.
EMERGING MARKETS
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling firmed on Wednesday after banks sold dollars
to unwind their long positions in the face of scant demand so
far this week, while stocks were down for a second
day.
TANZANIA FLOODS
Flash floods have killed at least 38 people in north-western
Tanzania after strong winds and hail battered villages, the
president's office said on Wednesday.
TANZANIA DEVELOPMENT
Tanzania will get a $300 million concessional loan from the
World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) to
help improve roads and other facilities in its commercial
capital of Dar es salaam, the bank said.
WEST AFRICAN CFA
The Central Bank of the eight-nation West African CFA franc
zone left its prime interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent,
the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
NIGERIA BOND
Nigeria plans to raise 95 billion naira ($476 million) by
selling sovereign bonds with maturities ranging between 5 and
20 years on March 11, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said
on Wednesday.
AFRICA EBOLA
Guinea and Sierra Leone reported 132 new confirmed cases of
Ebola in the week to March 1, an increase of 34 over the
previous week, the World Health Organization said on
Wednesday.
