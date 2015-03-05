African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5

NAIROBI, March 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday . - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - World Bank expected to releases economic update KENYA - 91-day T-bill auction MAURITIUS - 182-day T-bill sale GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street continued to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro languished at an 11-year low prior to the European Central Bank's policy meeting. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was flat on Thursday, managing to hold above $60 a barrel as investors brushed aside bearish U.S. inventories data to focus on the lack of a deal in talks over Iran's nuclear programme. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling firmed on Wednesday after banks sold dollars to unwind their long positions in the face of scant demand so far this week, while stocks were down for a second day. TANZANIA FLOODS Flash floods have killed at least 38 people in north-western Tanzania after strong winds and hail battered villages, the president's office said on Wednesday. TANZANIA DEVELOPMENT Tanzania will get a $300 million concessional loan from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) to help improve roads and other facilities in its commercial capital of Dar es salaam, the bank said. WEST AFRICAN CFA The Central Bank of the eight-nation West African CFA franc zone left its prime interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. NIGERIA BOND Nigeria plans to raise 95 billion naira ($476 million) by selling sovereign bonds with maturities ranging between 5 and 20 years on March 11, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday. AFRICA EBOLA Guinea and Sierra Leone reported 132 new confirmed cases of Ebola in the week to March 1, an increase of 34 over the previous week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)