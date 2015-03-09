African Markets - Factors to watch on March 9

NAIROBI, March 9 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
TANZANIA - Inflation data to be released
IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks buckled while the dollar held firm on Monday
after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than
previously thought.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as upbeat
jobs data pushed the dollar higher, outweighing geopolitical
tensions and the threat of output cuts in Libya and Iraq.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's main share index closed lower for a fourth
consecutive session on Friday, with Nation Media Group
leading stocks lower after a fallout over the
mandatory move to digital transmission from
analogue.
KENYA SUGAR
Kenya's government said it has reached a 5 billion shilling
($54.9 million) deal with banks in a plan to revamp
cash-strapped Mumias Sugar that involves slashing
300 jobs and halving its board of directors.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian overnight lending rates rose to 11.25 percent on
Friday compared with 8.25 percent last week after local
currency liquidity tightened following purchases of Treasury
bills and foreign exchange, traders said.
AFRICA DEBT
Nigerian bond yields are seen rising next week on the back of
tight naira liquidity and political uncertainty before
presidential elections, while longer dated Kenyan debt could
be in demand.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling was strengthened slightly on
Friday after the central bank sold an unspecified amount of
dollars into the market on Thursday but traders said the
local currency was still vulnerable.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Chad and Niger launched a joint army operation against Boko
Haram militants in Nigeria on Sunday, military sources said,
stepping up a regional push to end the Sunni Muslim group's
six-year insurgency.
