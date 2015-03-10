African Markets - Factors to watch on March 10

NAIROBI, March 10 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
RWANDA - Inflation data to be released
ETHIOPIA - Inflation data to be released
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks buckled while the dollar held firm on Monday
after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than
previously thought.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as upbeat
jobs data pushed the dollar higher, outweighing geopolitical
tensions and the threat of output cuts in Libya and Iraq.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling weakened on Monday after energy firms and
manufacturers sought dollars, while the benchmark share index
edged lower for the fifth session in a row.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling weakened on Monday, touching a
new all-time low, undermined by demand for dollars from
manufacturing and energy sectors.
WEST AFRICAN CRUDE
West African crudes held their strength on Monday as Asian
buying emboldened sellers to press for higher differentials
to dated Brent.
SOMALIA SECURITY
The United States has withdrawn a $3 million bounty linked to
the capture of a high-level member of Somalia's al Shabaab
Islamist group who had since defected, a U.S. official said
on Monday.
TANZANIA INFLATION
Tanzania's year-on-year inflation edged up for
the first time in five months, with both food and some
non-food items contributing to the rise, the statistics
office said on Monday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
(Editing by Edith Honan)