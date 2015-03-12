African Markets - Factors to watch on March 12

NAIROBI, March 12 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA- Central bank due to auction 91-day T-bills
GHANA - Weekly currency report
GLOBAL MARKETS
A surprise interest rate cut by South Korea's central bank on
Thursday helped lift an index of Asian stocks away from the
previous session's seven-week lows, while the prospect of
higher U.S. interest rates buoyed the dollar.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude climbed towards $58 a barrel on Thursday for the
second straight session as speculators covered their
positions ahead of the April contract's expiry, while a
strengthening dollar and a build in U.S. crude stocks capped
prices.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling eased on Wednesday as the dollar
strengthened on world markets, while shares fell for the
seventh consecutive session.
CAMEROON TELECOM
Cameroon has renewed the operating licence of Africa's
largest telecoms provider MTN , and allowed the firm
to start offering third and fourth generation (3G and 4G)
services, MTN said on Wednesday.
IVORY COAST BANKS
Ivory Coast has agreed to sell an additional 24 percent stake
in the country's Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) to
Attijariwafa Bank in a deal that will increase the
Moroccan bank's stake to 75 percent, an Ivorian government
spokesman said.
TANZANIA ACCIDENT
At least 41 people were killed and dozens injured when a bus
and a truck collided on a busy road in south-west Tanzania on
Wednesday, police said, warning that the death toll could
rise.
AFRICA EBOLA
Britain said on Wednesday a military healthcare worker had
tested positive for Ebola while working in Sierra Leone and
airport officials there said the patient would be flown home
overnight.
NIGERIA SECURITY
The United States supports the creation of a West African
force of up to 10,000 troops to fight Nigerian Islamist group
Boko Haram, a U.S. defence official said on Wednesday.
