版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 12:55 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 13

NAIROBI, April 13 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 GHANA - Inflation data to be released 
 SUDAN - first day of presidential elections
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday as recent
 rallies offered traders a profit-taking opportunity, while the
 dollar edged away from recent peaks in early trading.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices inched up on Monday following a strong session on
 Friday, as financial traders increased their bets on higher
 prices amid a slowdown in U.S. drilling, but analysts warned
 fundamentals remained weak.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SUDAN ELECTIONS 
 Sudanese begin voting on Monday in an election boycotted by the
 main opposition parties which looks set to extend President Omar
 Hassan al-Bashir's more than 25 years in power.               
 
 KENYA REFUGEES 
 Kenya has given the United Nations three months to remove a camp
 housing more than half a million Somali refugees, as part of a
 get-tough response to the killing of 148 people by Somali gunmen
 at a Kenyan university.               
 
 BENIN UNREST 
 Opposition supporters in Gabon rampaged through the streets of
 the capital, burning cars and setting fire to the embassy of
 Benin, following the death on Sunday of a senior opposition
 leader, a Reuters witness said.                   
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS 
 The party of Nigeria's president-elect Muhammadu Buhari has
 retained the Lagos state governorship, the electoral commission
 said on Sunday, consolidating his administration's power by
 giving it control of the commercial capital.               
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS 
 The leader of South Africa's main opposition party said on
 Sunday she was standing down, possibly opening the way for a
 black candidate to broaden the Democratic Alliance's electoral
 appeal.               
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 A Kenyan student died and more than 100 others were injured as
 they fled after a electrical explosion triggered fears that
 their campus was being attacked before dawn on Sunday, officials
 said.               
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  

 (Editing by Edith Honan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐