African Markets - Factors to watch on April 15

NAIROBI, April 15 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
 EVENTS:
 GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases consumer price
 inflation data for March
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian markets stumbled on Wednesday as relief China had matched
 its own growth target was soured by poor readings on consumer
 demand and industrial activity, underlining the need for more
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose on Wednesday after signs of a dip in U.S.
 production, but gains were capped by Chinese quarterly growth
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        slid to its lowest in more than three
 years on Tuesday, leading the central bank to say that it had
 enough reserves to deal with shocks, but traders said any
 UGANDA MARKETS 
 The Ugandan shilling        weakened on Tuesday as dollar demand
 increased when the central bank boosted local currency
 liquidity, and traders said the regulator may intervene to
 SOMALIA SECURITY 
 Al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked a government building
 housing two ministries in the Somali capital on Tuesday, setting
 off two big blasts before gunmen stormed inside, killing at
 KENYA SECURITY 
 Rights groups criticised Kenya's government on Tuesday for
 including two prominent Muslim groups on a list of possible
 supporters of al Shabaab, the Somali Islamists behind this
 month's Garissa university attack that killed 148
 BURUNDI TEA 
 Burundi's tea export revenues rose 52 percent in the first
 quarter of 2015 from a year before, after a fall in Kenyan tea
 production helped boost prices of the commodity in the regional
 IVORY COAST INFLATION 
 Ivory Coast's consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent
 year-on-year in March from 1.3 percent in February, data from
