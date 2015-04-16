版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 13:24 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 16

NAIROBI, April 16 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Most Asian share markets took cues from a global surge in
 equities and rose on Thursday, while weak U.S. economic data
 sent the dollar lower.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude oil hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel on Thursday
 after a rally of more than 5 percent the previous session and
 analysts said more price rises were likely despite market
 oversupply.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling        weakened on Wednesday as some importers
 sought dollars now based on expectations that the U.S. currency
 would cost more later in the month. Shares drifted
 lower.               
 
 BURUNDI ECONOMY
 Burundi tax revenues rose 21 percent to 166.5 billion
 francs($107 million) in the first quarter of this year, partly
 due to higher tax collections on business profits, the revenue
 board said on Wednesday.                
 
 GHANA INFLATION 
 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation              rose
 marginally to 16.6 percent in March from 16.5 percent in the
 previous month, driven by the depreciation of the local
 currency, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
                    
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday as power supplier
 Eskom implemented widespread electricity cuts for the fourth
 straight day, while attacks against foreign nationals also
 weighed on sentiment.                
 
 KENYA TREASURIES 
 The weighted average yields on Kenya's 182-day and 364-day
 Treasury bills edged up at auction on Wednesday, the central
 bank said.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 (Editing by Edith Honan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐