African Markets - Factors to watch on April 16

NAIROBI, April 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Most Asian share markets took cues from a global surge in equities and rose on Thursday, while weak U.S. economic data sent the dollar lower. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel on Thursday after a rally of more than 5 percent the previous session and analysts said more price rises were likely despite market oversupply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened on Wednesday as some importers sought dollars now based on expectations that the U.S. currency would cost more later in the month. Shares drifted lower. BURUNDI ECONOMY Burundi tax revenues rose 21 percent to 166.5 billion francs($107 million) in the first quarter of this year, partly due to higher tax collections on business profits, the revenue board said on Wednesday. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual consumer price inflation rose marginally to 16.6 percent in March from 16.5 percent in the previous month, driven by the depreciation of the local currency, the statistics office said on Wednesday. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday as power supplier Eskom implemented widespread electricity cuts for the fourth straight day, while attacks against foreign nationals also weighed on sentiment. KENYA TREASURIES The weighted average yields on Kenya's 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills edged up at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)