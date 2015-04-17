版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 17

NAIROBI, April 17 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 An index of Asian shares edged away from fresh seven-year highs
 on Friday but was still on track to score weekly gains, while
 the dollar languished after lacklustre U.S. economic data made a
 near-term interest rate hike appear less likely.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude oil prices fell over a dollar on Friday, ending a
 run of rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its
 output surged in March, adding to a global glut.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's benchmark index slipped 0.9 percent on Thursday with
 trading focused on banks, while the shilling held steady near
 three-year lows.               
 
 TANZANIA MOBILE 
 The number of mobile phone subscribers in Tanzania rose by 16
 percent in 2014 to 31.86 million, the telecoms regulator said,
 marking further growth in the communications sector already
 ranked as the fastest expanding in the economy.                
 
 TANZANIA MARKETS 
 Tanzania's shilling        fell to a record low to the dollar on
 Thursday, weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency from
 energy firms and manufacturers, and traders said it would remain
 weak for months.                    
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POWER  
 South African power utility Eskom resumed widespread electricity
 cuts for the fifth straight day on Thursday in Africa's most
 advanced economy, as it battles to repair aging power plants.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MIGRANTS 
 South African police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on
 Thursday to disperse a crowd of anti-immigrant protesters in an
 eastern suburb of Johannesburg, the country's biggest commercial
 city, a Reuters witness said.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
 (Editing by Edith Honan)
