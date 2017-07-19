FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 19
2017年7月19日

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 19

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

    NAIROBI, July 19 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar stayed on the defensive on Wednesday as investors 
 wagered any further tightening in the United States would be
 slow at best, while optimism on China's economy underpinned
 Asian shares and commodities.
 The U.S. currency was near multi-month lows after the
 collapse of the Republicans' push to overhaul healthcare
 dealt a blow to President Donald Trump's ability to pass
 promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending.            
            
 GLOBAL OIL    
 Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a rise in U.S. crude
 inventories and ongoing high output from OPEC producers
 revived concerns of a fuel supply overhang.                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand added to recent gains on Tuesday,
 remaining in favour with investors in search of higher yields
 as the dollar eased on dimming hopes of interest rate hikes
 soon.             
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was firm against the dollar on
 Tuesday, and traders expected the trend to continue after
 intervention by the central bank, saying the bank appeared to
 have drawn a line in the sand.             
 
 NIGERIA BANKING
 Nigeria's central bank has extended guarantees to Skye Bank
              for another year while it considers the bank's
 recapitalisation proposal, the mid-tier lender said in a
 statement.             
 
 EGYPT SECURITY
 Egyptian security forces killed a prominent Islamic State
 militant on Tuesday suspected of being involved in recent
 attacks in North Sinai, an Interior Ministry statement
 said.               
 
 GHANA IMF
 Ghana said on Tuesday it will not extend its three-year aid
 programme with the International Monetary Fund beyond April
 2018, but the IMF urged it to do so to give it time to
 complete the programme's goals.               
 
 ETHIOPIA INFRASTRUCTURE
 Ethiopia plans to offer shares to private investors in its
 road-building and maintenance projects, its finance minister
 said on Tuesday, the latest step to open up and modernise the
 state-led economy.             
 
 CONGO MINING
 Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank has announced new
 financial penalties for companies that fail to repatriate at
 least 40 percent of their revenue from mineral exports, a
 decree seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.             
 
