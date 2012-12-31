African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 31

NAIROBI, Dec 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *UGANDA - Uganda's statistics office to release inflation data for December. GLOBAL MARKETS Financial markets across Asia and Western Europe were either closed or closing early on Monday, abandoning the field as the U.S. Congress and the White House battled it out for a solution to the impending "fiscal cliff". For more on the 'fiscal cliff', click on WORLD OIL PRICES Oil slipped on Monday for a third straight session, with Brent holding above $110 per barrel, on worries the United States may not reach a deal by Jan. 1 to prevent a fiscal crisis that could erode fuel demand at the world's largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand edged weaker against the dollar on Friday, with investors reluctant to take any significant positions in riskier assets in the last few days of the year. South African stocks on Friday backed slightly off record peaks scaled in the previous session as world shares wilted on growing jitters over U.S. political talks to avert a "fiscal cliff" of drastic spending cuts and tax hikes. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen killed five people in Nigeria on Friday, including a policeman, on the edge of the town of Maiduguri, a long-time stronghold of Islamist sect Boko Haram, the military said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell for the second straight session on Friday as oil importers bought dollars to make end-month purchases, while shares were steady. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's inflation eased for a 13th straight month in December as a rise in energy costs slowed, prompting economists to forecast an interest rate cut when the central bank meets in January. GHANA MARKETS The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 23.12 percent at a Dec. 28 from 23.08 percent at the last auction. GHANA POLITICS Ghana's main opposition party on Friday asked the West African nation's top court to overturn the result of a Dec. 7 presidential election won by incumbent President John Dramani Mahama over what the party's leader called irregularities. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FIGHTING Central African Republic's embattled President Francois Bozize said on Sunday he was ready to share power with the leaders of a rebellion that has swept aside government defences to within striking distance of the capital. ZAMBIA LENDING RATE Zambia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9.25 percent on Friday, saying upward risks to inflation would arise from the lagged effects of the recent exchange rate depreciation. ZAMBIA MAIZE PRICES Zambia is considering re-introducing price controls on its staple maize meal to protect consumers from food inflation, state radio quoted President Michael Sata as saying on Friday. ZAMBIA MINING Unions and management at Glencore's Zambian copper mine have agreed on a 10 percent wage hike for 2013, a union official said on Friday. ANGOLA LENDING RATE Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the 11th consecutive month. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on