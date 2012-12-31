版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 31日 星期一 12:51 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 31

NAIROBI, Dec 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
 EVENTS:
 *UGANDA - Uganda's statistics office to release inflation data for December.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Financial markets across Asia and Western Europe were either closed or
 closing early on Monday, abandoning the field as the U.S. Congress and the
 White House battled it out for a solution to the impending "fiscal cliff".
                
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil slipped on Monday for a third straight session, with Brent holding above
 $110 per barrel, on worries the United States may not reach a deal by Jan. 1
 to prevent a fiscal crisis that could erode fuel demand at the world's
 largest oil consumer.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand edged weaker against the dollar on Friday, with
 investors reluctant to take any significant positions in riskier assets in
 the last few days of the year.               
     South African stocks on Friday backed slightly off record peaks scaled
 in the previous session as world shares wilted on growing jitters over U.S.
 political talks to avert a "fiscal cliff" of drastic spending cuts and tax
 hikes.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Gunmen killed five people in Nigeria on Friday, including a policeman, on
 the edge of the town of Maiduguri, a long-time stronghold of Islamist sect
 Boko Haram, the military said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling fell for the second straight session on Friday as oil
 importers bought dollars to make end-month purchases, while shares were
 steady.                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's inflation eased for a 13th straight month in December as a rise in
 energy costs slowed, prompting economists to forecast an interest rate cut
 when the central bank meets in January.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to
 23.12 percent at a Dec. 28 from 23.08 percent at the last
 auction.               
 
 GHANA POLITICS
 Ghana's main opposition party on Friday asked the West African nation's top
 court to overturn the result of a Dec. 7 presidential election won by
 incumbent President John Dramani Mahama over what the party's leader called
 irregularities.               
 
 CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FIGHTING
 Central African Republic's embattled President Francois Bozize said on
 Sunday he was ready to share power with the leaders of a rebellion that has
 swept aside government defences to within striking distance of the
 capital.               
 
 ZAMBIA LENDING RATE
 Zambia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9.25
 percent on Friday, saying upward risks to inflation would arise from the
 lagged effects of the recent exchange rate depreciation.               
 
 ZAMBIA MAIZE PRICES
 Zambia is considering re-introducing price controls on its staple maize meal
 to protect consumers from food inflation, state radio quoted President
 Michael Sata as saying on Friday.                
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Unions and management at Glencore's          Zambian copper mine have agreed
 on a 10 percent wage hike for 2013, a union official said on Friday.
                
 
 ANGOLA LENDING RATE
 Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at
 10.25 percent for the 11th consecutive month.                  
 
