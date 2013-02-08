African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 8

NAIROBI, Feb 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged up on Friday after China's trade data for January
handily beat forecasts to underscore a recovery trend, but prices were
capped by investors seeking to book profits before next week's Chinese new
year holidays.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures rose towards $118 per barrel on Friday, heading for a fourth
weekly gain as robust trade data from China bolstered the outlook for
demand, while escalating tensions in the Middle East stoked concerns over
supply.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA NEWS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to continue its recovery from a 14-month
low due to central bank intervention, while Kenya and Uganda's shillings
are seen stabilising.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks gained on Thursday, pushing major indices back
towards a record high set earlier this week as battered retailers extended
a recovery to a third straight day.
* The rand firmed on the dollar in afternoon trade but was struggling to
make significant gains after soft manufacturing data hit prospects for
economic growth in South Africa.
NIGERIA OIL
* Exxon Mobil on Thursday declared force majeure on Nigeria's
benchmark Qua Iboe crude oil exports due to pipeline repair work, the
company's local unit said, cutting output from Africa's top producer.
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc's local Nigerian unit has declared force
majeure on gas supplies to the country's 22 million tonne-a-year liquefied
natural gas (NLNG) export terminal, the company said on Thursday.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Nigeria's four main opposition movements announced a merger, posing the
sternest threat in years to President Goodluck Jonathan's ruling party
ahead of elections in 2015.
ANGOLA DIAMOND
Angola's Catoca, one of the world's largest diamond producers, could invest
in diamond exploration and production in nearby Zimbabwe, Angola's mines
minister said on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's benchmark share index jumped nearly 1 percent to strike a
25-month high on Thursday, extending gains to a seventh session and buoyed
by expectation of a strong earnings session that begins next week.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills
rose to 8.229 percent at auction on Thursday from 8.164 percent
last week, the central bank said.
GHANA STOCKS
Shares in Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited climbs 1 percent after
the beverage maker reported a 115 percent jump in net profit for the
six-months to December 2012, traders said.
TANZANIA C/A DEFICIT
Tanzania's current account deficit narrowed 14 percent to $3.44 billion in
2012 helped by a strong jump in export revenues even though gold export
volumes dipped, its central bank said on Thursday.
MAURITIUS INFLATION
Mauritius' annual average inflation rate fell to 3.7 percent
in January from 3.9 percent in December, the statistics office said on
Friday.
SOUTH SUDAN FARMING
Bank of Khartoum, Sudan's oldest bank, wants to boost its agricultural
finance business with the help of Gulf Arab banks after winning the African
country's first-ever international rating, its head said on Thursday.
