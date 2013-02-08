版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 8日 星期五 14:03 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 8

NAIROBI, Feb 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged up on Friday after China's trade data for January
 handily beat forecasts to underscore a recovery trend, but prices were
 capped by investors seeking to book profits before next week's Chinese new
 year holidays.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures rose towards $118 per barrel on Friday, heading for a fourth
 weekly gain as robust trade data from China bolstered the outlook for
 demand, while escalating tensions in the Middle East stoked concerns over
 supply.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA NEWS
 For the latest news on Africa, click on                 
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES    
 The Tanzanian shilling is expected to continue its recovery from a 14-month
 low due to central bank intervention, while Kenya and Uganda's shillings
 are seen stabilising.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African stocks gained on Thursday, pushing major indices back
 towards a record high set earlier this week as battered retailers extended
 a recovery to a third straight day.     
 * The rand firmed on the dollar in afternoon trade but was struggling to
 make significant gains after soft manufacturing data hit prospects for
 economic growth in South Africa.       
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 * Exxon Mobil         on Thursday declared force majeure on Nigeria's
 benchmark Qua Iboe crude oil exports due to pipeline repair work, the
 company's local unit said, cutting output from Africa's top producer. 
                
 * Royal Dutch Shell Plc's          local Nigerian unit has declared force
 majeure on gas supplies to the country's 22 million tonne-a-year liquefied
 natural gas (NLNG) export terminal, the company said on Thursday. 
                
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS    
 Nigeria's four main opposition movements announced a merger, posing the
 sternest threat in years to President Goodluck Jonathan's ruling party
 ahead of elections in 2015.                
 
 ANGOLA DIAMOND
 Angola's Catoca, one of the world's largest diamond producers, could invest
 in diamond exploration and production in nearby Zimbabwe, Angola's mines
 minister said on Thursday.                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS 
 * Kenya's benchmark share index jumped nearly 1 percent to strike a
 25-month high on Thursday, extending gains to a seventh session and buoyed
 by expectation of a strong earnings session that begins next week.
                
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills
            rose to 8.229 percent at auction on Thursday from 8.164 percent
 last week, the central bank said.                
 
 GHANA STOCKS
 Shares in Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited           climbs 1 percent after
 the beverage maker reported a 115 percent jump in net profit for the
 six-months to December 2012, traders said.                
 
 TANZANIA C/A DEFICIT    
 Tanzania's current account deficit narrowed 14 percent to $3.44 billion in
 2012 helped by a strong jump in export revenues even though gold export
 volumes dipped, its central bank said on Thursday.                   
 
 MAURITIUS INFLATION
 Mauritius' annual average inflation rate              fell to 3.7 percent
 in January from 3.9 percent in December, the statistics office said on
 Friday.                  
 
 SOUTH SUDAN FARMING    
 Bank of Khartoum, Sudan's oldest bank, wants to boost its agricultural
 finance business with the help of Gulf Arab banks after winning the African
 country's first-ever international rating, its head said on Thursday. 
                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐