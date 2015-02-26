版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 26

NAIROBI, Feb 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * KENYA - Central bank announces key lending rate
             
 * SOUTH AFRICA - First 2015 summer maize production forecast
 for South Africa
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Producer price index data released
                         
 * ZAMBIA - Inflation data due to be released              
             
 * GHANA - Ghana President John Mahama delivers
 State-of-the-Nation speech to parliament
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares prices held near five-month highs on Thursday
 after upbeat U.S. housing and Chinese factory data, while the
 dollar nursed modest losses following Federal Reserve Chair
 Janet Yellen's comments.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude         fell towards $61 on Thursday, reversing
 previous gains as a bulging U.S. crude stockpiles offset
 glimpses of an oil demand recovery.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          weakened against the dollar
 and government bonds pared gains on Wednesday after Finance
 Minister Nhlanhla Nene raised income taxes, cut economic
 growth forecasts and widened budget deficit estimates.
                
 * South African shares           benchmark indices ended in
 the red after scaling fresh life highs earlier after consumer
 goods companies such as Woolworths          took a hit from a
 government decision to increase electricity and fuel levies.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady on Wednesday, supported
 by a third straight day of liquidity mop ups by the central
 bank which matched dollar demand from importers. Stocks
          fell for the fourth-straight session.       
                
 
 KENYA CFC STANBIC
 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings          on Wednesday posted a 6
 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 7.7 billion
 shillings ($84.18 million), citing a rise in net interest
 income.                   
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday after
 an oil company sold dollars to some lenders on the interbank
 market below the central bank's clearing rate, dealers
 said.               
 
 NIGERIA BUDGET
 Nigeria's senate passed a tighter 2015 draft budget framework
 with a 20 percent lower oil benchmark of $52 per barrel on
 Wednesday.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA BUDGET
 South Africa will increase income tax rates for the first
 time in 20 years, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said in a
 gloomy budget speech on Wednesday, as he cut growth forecasts
 for an economy beset by chronic power shortages.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STANDARD BANK
 Standard Bank Plc          said on Wednesday its co-head of
 commodities, Jim Coupland, is leaving after two decades,
 during which he built one of the world's biggest metals
 banks.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA ESKOM
 South Africa's government has identified the non-core assets
 it will offload to raise 23 billion rand ($2 billion) for
 power utility Eskom           and will have the entire amount
 by year-end, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on
 Wednesday.                        
 
 GHANA IMF
 Ghana reached an agreement with the International Monetary
 Fund (IMF) on Wednesday for a three-year aid deal worth
 around $1 billion aimed at restoring fiscal stability to the
 West African state, a source close to the talks told Reuters.
                
 
 IVORY COAST
 Investors have placed nearly $4 billion in orders for a $1
 billion Eurobond -- sub-Saharan Africa's first in 2015 --
 which Ivory Coast marketed on Tuesday, a government spokesman
 said.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa growers in top producer Ivory Coast, helped by higher
 government-fixed prices, are purchasing more fertilisers and
 other crop treatments in an effort to offset falling yields
 on ageing plantations, wholesalers and farmers said.
                
 
 UGANDA OIL
 The sharp drop in oil prices will likely slow down the flow
 of investment capital tied to Uganda's emerging hydrocarbons
 industry, and hurt economic growth, the country's central
 bank governor said on Wednesday.                
 
 ZIMBABWE BANK
 Zimbabwe's largest banking group CBZ Holdings         
 reported a 9 percent decline in full-year earnings, weakened
 by higher off-shore borrowing costs, chief executive Never
 Nyemudzo said.                
 
 CONGO COPPER
 Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production rose by more
 than 12 percent to a record 1.03 million tonnes in 2014 while
 gold production more than tripled to 19.57 tonnes, the vice
 president of the chamber of mines said on Wednesday.
                
 
 TOGO PRESIDENT    
 Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé has accepted his party's
 nomination as a candidate for elections in April and will
 seek a third term in power, a member of his party said on
 Wednesday, quoting the president.                
 
 GAMBIA ECONOMY
 Gambia's gross domestic product turned negative in 2014, its
 central bank said on Wednesday, as fears of the Ebola
 epidemic hurt tourism and scant rainfall curbed agricultural
 output.                       
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
