African Markets - Factors to watch on Mar 2

NAIROBI, March 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as China's weekend interest rate cut partially offset soft U.S. data, while the dollar hit a five-week high against the euro. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil stayed in the red on Monday on supply concerns despite partly recovering from earlier losses after a private business survey showed an improvement in China's manufacturing sector in February. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Ghana's cedi is expected to ride the wave of positive investor sentiment after the government's successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, while other African currencies are likely to hold steady. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar early on Friday as traders awaited the release of trade data later in the day for clues on the status of the economy. * South African stocks ended lower on Friday as traders offloaded platinum shares after Impala Platinum announced in the previous session it would be restructuring one of its key mines. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's benchmark index rose on Friday, driven by a rally in the shares of the country's main power producer KenGen a day after it reported first-half pretax profit had more than doubled. UGANDA MARKETS Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni replaced his finance, security and transport ministers in a reshuffle on Sunday, which analysts said was aimed at rewarding his allies ahead of an election due early next year. UGANDA ECONOMY Uganda's economic growth is set to accelerate to 5.3 percent in fiscal 2014/15, driven by infrastructure investment aimed at maximizing benefits from an expected oil boom, outgoing finance minister Maria Kiwanuka said. SIERRA LEONE EBOLA Sierra Leone's Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana said on Saturday that he had placed himself in a 21-day quarantine after one of his bodyguards died of Ebola amid a worrying recent surge in new infections in the West African nation. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on