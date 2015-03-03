版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 3

NAIROBI, March 3 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Most Asian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday, bolstered
 by another record day on Wall Street, while a resurgent yen
 helped knock the U.S. dollar index off an 11-year high.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures rose above $60 a barrel on Tuesday, after
 a sharp drop in the previous session on record U.S. stocks,
 as firm Asian markets supported prices.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Ghana's cedi is expected to ride the wave of positive
 investor sentiment after the government's successful
 negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, while
 other African currencies are likely to hold steady.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday,
 in line with other emerging-market currencies, after the
 greenback strengthened on growing prospects of a rise in U.S.
 interest rates.                
 * South African share prices pulled back on Monday after
 disappointing earnings such as Bidvest's         , while
 investors took money off the table following a strong rally.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's local currency firmed 1.13 percent against the
 dollar on the interbank market in thin trade on Monday,
 supported by dollar flows from two energy companies, traders
 said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable on Monday in slow trade
 and was expected to stay in a tight range in coming days.
 Stocks rose marginally.                
 
 SENEGAL ECONOMY:
 Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Monday that the strong
 U.S. dollar posed risks to the west African country's
 economy, which has already been hit by a drop in tourism due
 to the Ebola virus.                
 
 MAURITIUS GOLD
 Mauritius central bank plans to buy gold from Australia to
 keep the Indian Ocean economy's currency from extreme
 fluctuation, its finance minister said on Monday.
                
 
 
 
