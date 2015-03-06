版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 12:29 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 6

NAIROBI, March 6 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday .
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 NIGERIA - Weekly interbank rates report
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar held pole position in Asia on Friday as bulls
 wagered a looming U.S. jobs report would add to the chance of
 rate hikes there, even as the European Central Bank embarks
 on a trillion euro campaign of bond-buying.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose above $61 a barrel on Friday, supported by
 geopolitical tensions in Libya and Iraq, while traders eyed
 the outcome of Iran nuclear talks for further trading cues.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 Kenya's shilling firmed on Thursday helped by slow importer
 dollar demand and on expectations of foreign investors buying
 a government bond on sale this month. Stocks fell for a third
 consecutive day.               
 
 SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT 
 Peace talks between South Sudan's government and rebels will
 extend beyond a Thursday deadline set by mediators to allow
 them to finalise details on power sharing, mediators from the
 regional East African group IGAD said.                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS 
 Uganda's central bank sold hard currency on Thursday to
 support the shilling after it hit a new all-time low on
 strong dollar demand from commercial banks and importers, but
 the impact of the intervention was short-lived.
                
 
 IVORY COAST INFRASTRUCTURE 
 Ivory Coast's second largest port of San Pedro will hold a
 roadshow in France and Britain next month as it seeks to
 raise 180 billion CFA francs ($300 million) to fund upgrades,
 the port's director said.                
 
 KENYA CEMENT 
 Kenya's biggest cement maker, Bamburi Cement          ,
 reported a 5 percent rise in pretax profit last year and said
 it was optimistic of higher growth in 2015, driven by
 construction projects in Kenya and Uganda.               
 
 KENYA SUGAR 
 Kenya's Mumias Sugar          reported a bigger first-half
 loss from a year ago, which it blamed on lower prices of the
 sweetener as well as a prolonged shutdown but forecast an
 improved second half.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  

 (Editing by Edith Honan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐