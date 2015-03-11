版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 13:32 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 11

NAIROBI, March 11 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA- Central bank due to auction 182- and 364-day  T-bills 
 GHANA - February consumer inflation data due to be released
 MOZAMBIQUE - Bank of Mozambique announces benchmark lending
 rate
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as nervous
 markets recoiled on worries about an earlier U.S. interest
 rate hike, while such a prospect helped send the dollar to a
 12-year high against the euro.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose towards $57 a barrel on Wednesday, paring
 some of the previous session's sharp losses, after data
 showed U.S. crude stocks fell for the first time in two
 months.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS  
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Tuesday after oil
 importers bought dollars, while the benchmark share index
 fell for the sixth consecutive session.                
 
 RWANDA INFLATION
 Rwanda's urban inflation rate              fell to 0.7
 percent in February from 1.4 percent in the previous month,
 the statistics office said on Tuesday.                
 
 ETHIOPIA INFLATION
 Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation              rose to 8.2
 percent in February from 7.7 percent in the previous month,
 the statistics office said on Tuesday.                       
 
 GUINEA PRESIDENTIAL POLL
 Guinea will hold the first round of a presidential election
 on Oct. 11, the West African nation's electoral commission
 said on Tuesday, a decision opposition parties called
 unconstitutional.                
 
 CONGO ELECTIONS
 Congo Republic's ruling coalition is seeking a change in the
 constitution before elections next year that would lift
 restrictions on veteran President Denis Sassou Nguesso
 seeking a new term, a senior member said.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  

 (Editing by Edith Honan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐