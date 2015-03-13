African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13

NAIROBI, March 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - Weekly interbank rates report GHANA - Inflation data due to be released GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares shook off early losses on Friday, underpinned by gains on Wall Street, while the dollar rebounded from a pause to its recent rally after disappointing U.S. retail sales data. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose towards $57 a barrel on Wednesday, paring some of the previous session's sharp losses, after data showed U.S. crude stocks fell for the first time in two months. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index fell for an eighth consecutive session on Thursday, with loss-making Mumias Sugar dragging stocks lower as investors were put off by its planned cash call. UGANDA MARKETS Uganda's central bank said on Thursday it would use interest rates to keep inflation from rising above a medium-term target of 5 percent, reassuring investors worried by a planned hike in state spending and shilling weakness. GHANA CRUDE Ghana has slashed its 2015 oil revenue forecast to 1.5 billion cedis ($417 million) from 4.2 billion cedis when the budget was presented in November due to lower crude prices, the finance minister said on Thursday. NIGERIA SECURITY The leader of the Islamic State militant group that controls tracts of Syria and Iraq has accepted a pledge of allegiance from Nigerian Islamists Boko Haram, his spokesman said, calling on supporters to fight in Africa. AFRICA WILDLIFE A lion has been spotted in Gabon for the first time in nearly 20 years, raising hopes the animals long feared extinct in the country could be returning, conservationists said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)