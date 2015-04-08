African Markets - Factors to watch on April 8

NAIROBI, April 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda to announce its latest decision on its benchmark lending rate. *Tanzania releases inflation data for March. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 7 billion shillings.

GLOBAL MARKETS Japanese shares scaled 15-year peaks on Wednesday while Hong Kong's market leapt to seven-year highs amid speculation of more stimulus from China and Japan, as well as a delayed start to any tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell more than a percent on Wednesday as industry data showed a larger-than-expected weekly build in U.S. stockpiles and as Saudi Arabia reported record output in March.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand eased against a firmer dollar on Tuesday after a correction following the local currency's gains to its strongest level in more than a month in holiday-thinned trade on Monday.

South African stocks ended higher on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of major overseas markets, with MTN MTNJ.J among the top gainers as the West prepares to lift sanctions against Iran.

NIGERIA MARKETS The naira firmed sharply on the black market on Tuesday as Nigerians who had stockpiled dollars ahead of last week's elections sold off their holdings when the feared violence and instability did not materialise, dealers said.

Also, the main stocks index ended a 10-day winning run after falling 2.1 percent in early trade as a rally triggered by peaceful presidential elections, stockbrokers said.

KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling strengthened on Tuesday after the central bank sold dollars to banks, while stocks fell on negative sentiment after a deadly attack by Islamists in a town near the frontier with Somalia.

KENYA EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES DEBT Kenya's East Africa Breweries Ltd (EABL) said on Tuesday the first tranche of medium-term note it issued in March to raise 5 billion shillings ($54 million) was oversubscribed, attracting 9.05 billion shillings in bids.

KENYA SECURITY Kenya needs more help from its U.S. and European allies with intelligence and security measures to help prevent further massacres by Somali militants, Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed told Reuters on Tuesday.

IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,275,000 tonnes by April 6 since the start of the season on October 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up from 1,233,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season.

GHANA REFINERY Ghana's main oil refinery has been shut down due to a mechanical fault at its and it will be closed for around a month, Tema Oil Refinery's spokeswoman Aba Lokko said on Tuesday.

ZAMBIA CURRENCY Zambia's kwacha jumped nearly 2 percent against the dollar to 7.4500 on Tuesday, helped by rising demand for the local unit as financial institutions prepared to meet an increased statutory reserves limit.

