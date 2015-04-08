African Markets - Factors to watch on April 8

NAIROBI, April 8 The following company
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*UGANDA - Bank of Uganda to announce its latest decision on its
benchmark lending rate.
*Tanzania releases inflation data for March.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills worth a total 7 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese shares scaled 15-year peaks on Wednesday while Hong
Kong's market leapt to seven-year highs amid speculation of more
stimulus from China and Japan, as well as a delayed start to any
tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell more than a percent on Wednesday as industry
data showed a larger-than-expected weekly build in U.S.
stockpiles and as Saudi Arabia reported record output in
March.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand eased against a firmer dollar on
Tuesday after a correction following the local currency's gains
to its strongest level in more than a month in holiday-thinned
trade on Monday.
South African stocks ended higher on Tuesday, following in
the footsteps of major overseas markets, with MTN MTNJ.J among
the top gainers as the West prepares to lift sanctions against
Iran.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The naira firmed sharply on the black market on Tuesday
as Nigerians who had stockpiled dollars ahead of last week's
elections sold off their holdings when the feared violence and
instability did not materialise, dealers said.
Also, the main stocks index ended a 10-day
winning run after falling 2.1 percent in early trade as a rally
triggered by peaceful presidential elections, stockbrokers said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling strengthened on Tuesday after the
central bank sold dollars to banks, while stocks fell on
negative sentiment after a deadly attack by Islamists in a town
near the frontier with Somalia.
KENYA EAST AFRICAN BREWERIES DEBT
Kenya's East Africa Breweries Ltd (EABL) said on
Tuesday the first tranche of medium-term note it issued in March
to raise 5 billion shillings ($54 million) was oversubscribed,
attracting 9.05 billion shillings in bids.
KENYA SECURITY
Kenya needs more help from its U.S. and European allies with
intelligence and security measures to help prevent further
massacres by Somali militants, Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed
told Reuters on Tuesday.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around
1,275,000 tonnes by April 6 since the start of the season on
October 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up from 1,233,000
tonnes in the same period of the previous season.
GHANA REFINERY
Ghana's main oil refinery has been shut down due to a mechanical
fault at its and it will be closed for around a month, Tema Oil
Refinery's spokeswoman Aba Lokko said on Tuesday.
ZAMBIA CURRENCY
Zambia's kwacha jumped nearly 2 percent against the
dollar to 7.4500 on Tuesday, helped by rising demand for the
local unit as financial institutions prepared to meet an
increased statutory reserves limit.
