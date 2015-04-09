African Markets - Factors to watch on April 9

NAIROBI, April 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 1 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's gains, while the dollar drew support from minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showing the U.S. central bank was still on course to hike interest rates this year. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose more than a percent on Thursday, clawing back a part of the 6 percent slump in the previous session that was triggered by a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and record Saudi output, although analysts said sentiment remained bearish. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand held its ground against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking generally firmer emerging markets after investors bet that the Federal Reserve could signal a slower than expected pace in raising U.S. rates. Stocks rose for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as investors scooped up shares in blue-chip heavy-weight Kumba Iron Ore as the price of the commodity steadied. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's main share index fell on Wednesday for the second consecutive day, dropping by 2.6 percent in early trade on profit taking after surging last week following a peaceful presidential vote, traders said. NIGERIA TRANSCORP RESULTS Transnational Corp. of Nigeria, a conglomerate with interest in hotels, power and oil and gas, said on Wednesday its 2014 pretax profit fell 14 percent to 7.73 billion naira ($39 million) from year ago. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling eased on Wednesday but remained within its recent ranges as market players traded cautiously wary of another central bank intervention. KENYA SECURITY Political pressure mounted on Kenya's president on Wednesday with scathing editorials and growing anger at a seven hour delay in the deployment of a special forces unit that eventually ended the bloody siege at Garissa University last week. UGANDA LENDING RATE Uganda's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate for the first time since June 2014 to forestall a rise in core inflation caused by a weakening local currency and faster economic growth. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast will allocate half of this year's cocoa mid-crop to local grinders and is working on the details of tax breaks to take effect in the 2015-2016 season in a bid to stimulate the sector, government and industry sources said on Wednesday. ZAMBIA CURRENCY Zambia's kwacha strengthened over 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as the market anticipated changes to the existing tax regime in favour of mining companies. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on