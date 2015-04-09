版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 12:36 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 9

NAIROBI, April 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 1 billion
 shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's gains, while the
 dollar drew support from minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showing the
 U.S. central bank was still on course to hike interest rates this year.
                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose more than a percent on Thursday, clawing back a part of the 6 percent
 slump in the previous session that was triggered by a shock jump in U.S. crude
 inventories and record Saudi output, although analysts said sentiment remained
 bearish.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand held its ground against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking
 generally firmer emerging markets after investors bet that the Federal Reserve could
 signal a slower than expected pace in raising U.S. rates.               
     Stocks rose for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as investors scooped up
 shares in blue-chip heavy-weight Kumba Iron Ore          as the price of the commodity
 steadied.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's main share index fell on Wednesday for the second consecutive day, dropping
 by 2.6 percent in early trade on profit taking after surging last week following a
 peaceful presidential vote, traders said.               
 
 NIGERIA TRANSCORP RESULTS
 Transnational Corp. of Nigeria, a conglomerate with interest in hotels, power and oil
 and gas, said on Wednesday its 2014 pretax profit fell 14 percent to 7.73 billion
 naira ($39 million) from year ago.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        eased on Wednesday but remained within its recent ranges as
 market players traded cautiously wary of another central bank intervention.
                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Political pressure mounted on Kenya's president on Wednesday with scathing editorials
 and growing anger at a seven hour delay in the deployment of a special forces unit
 that eventually ended the bloody siege at Garissa University last week.
                
 
 UGANDA LENDING RATE
 Uganda's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate              for the first
 time since June 2014 to forestall a rise in core inflation caused by a weakening local
 currency and faster economic growth.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast will allocate half of this year's cocoa mid-crop to local grinders and is
 working on the details of tax breaks to take effect in the 2015-2016 season in a bid
 to stimulate the sector, government and industry sources said on Wednesday.
                
 
 ZAMBIA CURRENCY
 Zambia's kwacha        strengthened over 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as
 the market anticipated changes to the existing tax regime in favour of mining
 companies.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐