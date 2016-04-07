版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 7

NAIROBI, April 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The yen powered to 17-month peaks on Thursday, trampling Japanese exporter stocks in
 the process, while a broadly soft dollar gave extra legs to a rally in oil prices.
                         
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude futures rose on a raft of supportive indicators on Thursday, although some
 traders warned that physical supply and demand fundamentals did not warrant a strong
 price recovery at this stage.                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 NIGERIA IN CHINA
 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will sign a loan deal with China during a visit
 next week, his spokesman said on Wednesday, helping to finance badly-needed
 infrastructure projects.             
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling KES= was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday amid subdued
 activity.              
 
 KENYA'S BANKING SECTOR
 Kenya's central bank on Thursday placed Chase Bank Ltd. under receivership for 12
 months to protect depositors, creditors and the public.             
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN ELECTIONS
 South Africa will hold local government elections on Aug. 3, President Jacob Zuma said
 on Wednesday, in what looks likely to become a referendum on his leadership after an
 attempt to impeach him and mounting concern about weak economic growth.               
 
 TANZANIA TAX EVASION
 A Tanzanian government tax tribunal has accused Acacia Mining         , formerly known
 as African Barrick Gold, of tax evasion and ordered the London-listed company to pay
 $41.25 million to the African nation.            
 
