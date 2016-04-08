版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on April 8

NAIROBI, April 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Most Asian shares fell to three-week lows on Friday, but Japan bucked the trend after
 its finance minister pledged to guard against strong moves in the yen in either
 direction.                        
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices edged up early on Friday, lifted by firm economic indicators from the
 United States and Germany which could support fuel demand, but analysts warned that
 crude markets were threatened by another downturn because of ongoing oversupply.
                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 NIGERIA FUEL IMPORTS
 Nigeria will get $200 million in badly-needed hard currency from oil majors to pay for
 fuel imports and ease petrol shortages hitting the OPEC producer, the head of
 state-run oil firm NNPC said.             
 
 NIGERIA OIL COMPANY
 Nigeria plans to split state oil company NNPC into two to help ease a planned stake
 sale and wants to sell at least 40 percent of a newly created National Petroleum Co
 (NPC) in coming years, according to a draft of a long-awaited oil bill seen by
 Reuters.             
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling KES= weakened slightly against the dollar on Thursday due to market
 jitters after the central bank placed mid-tier lender Chase Bank Ltd under a 12-month
 receivership.             
 
 TANZANIA HIKES SPENDING
 Tanzania plans to raise spending by 31 percent in the next fiscal year, focusing on
 infrastructure and industrial projects, a new draft budget proposal showed.
             
 
 IVORY COAST BEANS
 Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, is expecting to harvest 1.6 million tonnes
 of beans in the current 2015/16 season, down from around 1.8 million tonnes last
 season, a senior finance ministry source said on Thursday.            
 
 SOUTH SUDAN RETURN
 South Sudanese opposition leader Riek Machar said on Thursday he would return to the
 capital Juba on April 18 to form a transitional government with President Salva Kiir,
 more than two years after a feud between the two erupted into war.             
 
