African Markets - Factors to watch on April 8

NAIROBI, April 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Most Asian shares fell to three-week lows on Friday, but Japan bucked the trend after its finance minister pledged to guard against strong moves in the yen in either direction. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices edged up early on Friday, lifted by firm economic indicators from the United States and Germany which could support fuel demand, but analysts warned that crude markets were threatened by another downturn because of ongoing oversupply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on NIGERIA FUEL IMPORTS Nigeria will get $200 million in badly-needed hard currency from oil majors to pay for fuel imports and ease petrol shortages hitting the OPEC producer, the head of state-run oil firm NNPC said. NIGERIA OIL COMPANY Nigeria plans to split state oil company NNPC into two to help ease a planned stake sale and wants to sell at least 40 percent of a newly created National Petroleum Co (NPC) in coming years, according to a draft of a long-awaited oil bill seen by Reuters. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling KES= weakened slightly against the dollar on Thursday due to market jitters after the central bank placed mid-tier lender Chase Bank Ltd under a 12-month receivership. TANZANIA HIKES SPENDING Tanzania plans to raise spending by 31 percent in the next fiscal year, focusing on infrastructure and industrial projects, a new draft budget proposal showed. IVORY COAST BEANS Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, is expecting to harvest 1.6 million tonnes of beans in the current 2015/16 season, down from around 1.8 million tonnes last season, a senior finance ministry source said on Thursday. SOUTH SUDAN RETURN South Sudanese opposition leader Riek Machar said on Thursday he would return to the capital Juba on April 18 to form a transitional government with President Salva Kiir, more than two years after a feud between the two erupted into war. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on