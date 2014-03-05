African Markets - Factors to watch on March 5

NAIROBI, March 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - The central bank to auction 364-day, 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 6 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks jumped and the safe-haven yen licked its wounds after a sharp tumble on Wednesday, following remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin that allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine, and revived investor risk appetite. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on Wednesday after pulling back in the previous session from a two-month high as fears eased that tensions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine territory could lead to war. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks rebounded on Tuesday after losing ground in the previous session, as investors were lured back by a spate of positive results and a global relief rally on hopes for an easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The rand gained more than 1 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by abating investor aversion towards emerging markets after immediate tensions between Russia and Ukraine appeared to ease. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Commodity trader and miner Glencore confirmed on Tuesday its interest in buying oil assets that oil major Shell RDSa.L is selling in Nigeria. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's military is losing control of swathes of the largely Muslim northeast to radical Islamist insurgents who are killing civilians almost daily, and the run-up to elections next year risks aggravating the violence further. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling is expected to hold its ground after the central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday as expected, traders said. KENYA RATE Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 8.50 percent for the fifth policy meeting in a row, its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said on Tuesday. KENYA BANKING Kenya's financial regulator has proposed a separate regulatory framework for Islamic financial institutions as part of a broad ten-year strategy designed to boost capital markets in east Africa's biggest economy. KENYA DIAMOND TRUST BANK Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank Group on Tuesday reported a 20 percent jump in 2013 pretax profit to 7.24 billion shillings ($83.80 million) helped by strong growth in its loan book. UGANDA RATE Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate at 11.50 percent on Tuesday, but said a decline in foreign aid was a source of uncertainty for the economy. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling inched up against the dollar after the central bank held its policy lending rate and said it was willing to intervene in the markets again to curb volatility. GHANA AVIATION STRIKE Ghana's air traffic controllers began an unlimited strike on Tuesday over working conditions, grounding domestic flights, the head of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said. ZAMBIA CURRENCY The Zambian kwacha hit an all time low of 5.900 per dollar on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters' data showed, as domestic dollar demand surged. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on