African Markets - Factors to watch on March 12

NAIROBI, March 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 ANGOLA - Angola's central bank to publish data on foreign
 exchange reserves for January.
 
 MOZAMBIQUE - Bank of Mozambique announces latest decision
 on interest rates after monetary policy committee
 meeting.
 
 NAMIBIA - Namibia's National statistics agency release
 monthly inflation data. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in
 China and the United States combined with political
 tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious and
 commodities under a dark cloud.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures fell towards $108 a barrel on Wednesday as
 demand growth concerns at the world's two biggest oil
 consumers overshadowed fears of supply disruption with
 geopolitical tensions over Ukraine worsening.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended in the black on Tuesday led by
 e-commerce giant Naspers NPNJn.J and after a resurgence
 by gold and platinum shares.     
 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on
 Tuesday, tracking the euro lower amid broadly poor
 investor sentiment towards emerging markets. ZAR/
 
 NIGERIA ECOBANK
 The board of Ecobank ETI.LG removed its chief executive,
 Thierry Tanoh, on Tuesday following months of turmoil at
 one of the biggest financial institutions in sub-Saharan
 Africa.                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        gained a little ground on
 Tuesday, helped by dollar sales by non governmental
 organisations (NGOs), while stocks closed lower.
                
 
 IVORY COAST DEFLATION    
 Ivory Coast recorded consumer price deflation of -0.2
 percent year-on-year in February, slipping from inflation
 of 0.1 percent in January, the National Statistics
 Institute (NSI) reported on Tuesday.                    
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY 
 The Ugandan shilling UGX= gained against the dollar on
 Tuesday, buoyed by soft demand for the greenback and
 expectations corporate tax payments will depress demand
 further.                
 
 UGANDA ANTI-GAYS LAW AND ECONOMY
 Ugandans opposed to a new anti-homosexuality law that
 punishes gay sex with long jail sentences have filed a
 constitutional petition alleging that the law violates
 fundamental rights.                
 
 ZAMBIA COPPERBELT ENERGY
 Standard Chartered's STAN.L private equity arm has
 acquired a quarter of Zambia's Copperbelt Energy
 Corporation Plc CECZ.LZ for $57 million, its first
 investment in the growing African power industry.
                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN TRIAL
 South Sudan charged four high-profile prisoners with
 treason on Tuesday, dashing rebel hopes that they would
 be released ahead of peace talks planned in Ethiopia this
 month.                
 
