African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13

NAIROBI, March 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
EVENTS:
NAMIBIA - Namibia's National statistics agency release
monthly inflation data.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares cautiously rebounded from two-week lows on
Thursday though investors were in no mood to embrace risk
ahead of a batch of Chinese data that may offer clues
about the extent of its economic slowdown.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures inched higher on Thursday, holding above
$108 a barrel, as investors focused on risks from the
unfolding crisis in Ukraine and as OPEC raised its 2014
global oil demand growth forecast for a second straight
month.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks fell just over 1 percent on
Wednesday, as concerns about slowing growth in China hit
mining companies such as Assore ASRJ.J and African
Rainbow Minerals .
The rand fell to its weakest in a fortnight against the
dollar on Wednesday, hit as emerging market currencies
came under pressure because of growth concerns in China.
NIGERIA ECOBANK
Pan-African lender Ecobank ETI.LG EBG.GH grew too fast in
a short space of time, its biggest shareholder said on
Wednesday, potentially signalling a slowdown in the rapid
expansion that has taken the financial institution to 35
countries.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling gained a little ground on
Tuesday, helped by dollar sales by non governmental
organisations (NGOs), while stocks closed lower.
NIGERIA POWER
Nigeria's president has authorised a forensic audit of
the national energy company, the presidency said on
Wednesday, after weeks of public uproar over an alleged
$20 billion in missing state revenues.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
Nigeria's naira currency NGN=D1 firmed 0.1 percent
against the US dollar on the interbank market on
Wednesday, supported by greenback sales by two energy
companies, traders said.
ANGOLA INFLATION
Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 7.48 percent
year-on-year in February from 7.84 percent in January,
the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on
Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
Banking stocks pushed Kenya's main share index higher on
Wednesday, with investors encouraged by strong earnings
results and upcoming dividend payments on banking shares.
DUBAI BANK EYES KENYA
Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU plans to expand its operations
into Indonesia, Kenya and other African countries as it
emerges from a period of consolidation, the bank's chief
executive said.
KENYA T-BILLS
The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills KE6MT=RR
edged down to 10.045 percent at auction on Wednesday from
10.227 percent at the previous sale, the central bank
said.
KENYA/ETHIOPIA
Kenya has offered Ethiopian companies a chance to raise
funds and trade their shares on the Nairobi bourse in a
move that could give them access to capital without
compromising Addis Ababa's closed economy policy.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's annual consumer price inflation rose to a fresh
three-year high of 14.0 percent in February, up from 13.8
percent in January, the West African nation's statistics
office said on Wednesday.
MOZAMBIQUE RATES
Mozambique's central bank left its key lending rate
unchanged at 8.25 percent on Wednesday, saying it wished
to maintain a prudent monetary policy stance despite
threats to growth from recent serious flooding.
ZIMBABWE GAS PLANT
A Zimbabwean unit of Chinese-owned Sinosteel plans to
build a $780 million coalbed methane gas-fired
electricity generation plant to produce 400 MW in the
southwest of the country, a company official said on
Wednesday.
SOMALIA AL SHABAAB OFFENSIVE
African Union peacekeepers and the Somali army have begun
a major offensive against al Shabaab militants, the
U.N.'s Special Representative to Somalia said on
Wednesday, urging donors to fund logistical support.
