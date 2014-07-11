African Markets - Factors to watch on July 11

NAIROBI, July 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa June Reuters Econometer. Reuters polls economists on the outlook for South Africa's GDP growth, current account, inflation, interest rates outlook and the 10-year bond. * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds its weekly auction of inflation linked bonds. * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills. * SOUTH AFRICA - Power utility Eskom presents its annual results. * BOTSWANA - Botswana may issue first quarter GDP figures . * ANGOLA - Angola may issue foreign reserves figures. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares recouped early losses on Friday as sentiment in the region proved resilient to Portuguese bank concerns amid signs offshore funds were returning to emerging world assets. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were heading for their third straight weekly loss on Friday as worries about supply disruptions in the Middle East and North Africa eased, although Brent stayed comfortably above $108 a barrel. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The South African rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday after data showed manufacturing output had slowed beyond expectations. * South African stocks fell by almost 1 percent on Thursday, tracking global markets which were hit by news of financial troubles at Portugal's biggest listed bank and negative data from China. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed marginally against the dollar on Thursday and Nairobi's benchmark share index inched up after the International Monetary Fund gave a positive review of the economy. NIGERIA OANDO Nigeria's Oando Plc has converted a $218.9 million loan to its Toronto-listed unit Oando Energy Resources to equity, to increase its stake in the subsidiary by 1.6 percent to 93.6 percent, it said on Thursday. IVORY COAST GOLD Ivory Coast gold output is expected to reach 22 tonnes in 2016, an increase of around 30 percent from 2014 estimates, due to the start-ups of two new mines, the country's mines minister said on Thursday. IVORY COAST PORT Banque Atlantique, SocGen and Afreximbank have raised 200 million euros ($272.81 million) to start a second container terminal at Abidjan port in Ivory Coast, a banking spokesman said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on