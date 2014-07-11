版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 12:40 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 11

NAIROBI, July 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa June Reuters Econometer. 
 Reuters polls economists on the outlook for South
 Africa's GDP growth, current account, inflation,
 interest rates outlook and the 10-year bond.           
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds its weekly auction of
 inflation linked bonds.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Treasury holds weekly
 auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year
 treasury bills.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Power utility Eskom presents its
 annual results. 
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana may issue first quarter GDP
 figures             .
 * ANGOLA - Angola may issue foreign reserves figures.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares recouped early losses on Friday as
 sentiment in the region proved resilient to Portuguese
 bank concerns amid signs offshore funds were returning
 to emerging world assets.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices         were heading for their third
 straight weekly loss on Friday as worries about supply
 disruptions in the Middle East and North Africa eased,
 although Brent stayed comfortably above $108 a barrel.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 *  The South African rand          weakened against the
 dollar on Thursday after data showed manufacturing
 output had slowed beyond expectations.               
 * South African stocks          fell by almost 1
 percent on Thursday, tracking global markets which were
 hit by news of financial troubles at Portugal's biggest
 listed bank and negative data from China.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed marginally against
 the dollar on Thursday and Nairobi's benchmark share
 index          inched up after the International
 Monetary Fund gave a positive review of the economy.
                
 
 NIGERIA OANDO
 Nigeria's Oando Plc            has converted a $218.9
 million loan to its Toronto-listed unit Oando Energy
 Resources          to equity, to increase its stake in
 the subsidiary by 1.6 percent to 93.6 percent, it said
 on Thursday.                    
 
 IVORY COAST GOLD
 Ivory Coast gold output is expected to reach 22 tonnes
 in 2016, an increase of around 30 percent from 2014
 estimates, due to the start-ups of two new mines, the
 country's mines minister said on Thursday.
                
 
 IVORY COAST PORT
 Banque Atlantique, SocGen           and Afreximbank
 have raised 200 million euros ($272.81 million) to
 start a second container terminal at Abidjan port in
 Ivory Coast, a banking spokesman said on Thursday.
                
 
