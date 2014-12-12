African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 12

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA - The central bank sets interest rates at 0900 GMT. BOTSWANA - The central bank is also scheduled to set lending rates. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares got a lift on Friday after upbeat U.S. data suggested weaker oil prices are adding momentum to the American economy, though a continued slide in crude prices kept gains in check. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday and dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this week's losses to more than 8 percent amid persistent concerns over a global supply glut and a bearish demand outlook. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand eased one percent to fresh six year lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as a new government rescue plan for Eskom highlighted the huge burden fixing electricity shortages will have on state coffers. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's overnight lending rate closed flat at 20 percent after dealers paid naira to fund dollars purchased at a central bank auction the previous day, draining cash from the system. NIGERIA SOVEREIGN BONDS Nigeria plans to sell 65 billion naira ($359.7 mln) worth of sovereign bonds with maturities ranging between three- and 20-years on December 17, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday. NIGERIA ELECTION Former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari will be the main opposition candidate in next year's Nigerian presidential ballot after triumphing in a primary election on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling recovered losses to end unchanged on Thursday after the central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars to banks to prop up the local currency, dealers said. KENYA INSECURITY Suspected separatists killed a Kenyan policeman and critically wounded two more when they attacked their camp in the coastal county of Kilifi, a senior regional official said on Friday. MAURITIUS ELECTION Mauritius voters rejected plans to grant more powers to the president by handing an election victory to a coalition that opposed changing the constitution, electoral officials said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on