UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 16

EVENTS:
KENYA - Tea prices
BOTSWANA - Stats office releases third quarter GDP data.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey
weighed on Asian shares on Tuesday, while the rouble jumped
against the dollar after Russia sharply increased its
benchmark interest rate in a bid to halt a collapse in its
currency.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices continued to slide on Tuesday, while the ruble
jumped against the dollar after Russia sharply hiked its
benchmark interest rate to halt a collapse in its
currency.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
CONGO VIOLENCE
Only a few of Rwanda's FDLR rebels operating in eastern
Congo have laid down their arms before a January deadline,
meaning that U.N. troops will launch operations against the
group next month, the U.N.'s peacekeeping chief said on
Monday.
NIGERIA OIL
Differentials for the benchmark Nigerian crude oil grade
fell to their lowest level since at least 2009 on Monday,
traders said, as a large overhang of cargoes for January
failed to clear just days before February cargoes come to
market.
AFRICA SECURITY
France urged African nations on Monday to step up
cross-border cooperation to tackle security challenges from
Islamist groups in southern Libya to Boko Haram attacks in
Nigeria, as it seeks to scale back its military commitments
on the continent..
