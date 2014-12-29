版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 29

NAIROBI, Dec 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks tip-toed higher on Monday, following fresh
 gains on Wall Street, while the euro wallowed near 28-month
 lows versus the dollar on nervousness ahead of a vote in the
 Greek parliament that could result in snap elections.
                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose on Monday, after dropping for the past two
 sessions, as escalating clashes in Libya stoked worries
 about supply from the OPEC member.                  
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended a touch a lower on Wednesday in a
 shortened session ahead of the Christmas break, led by Sasol
 as the price of crude oil dropped below $61 a
 barrel.               
     South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on
 Wednesday in what could be a negative trend for the currency
 going into 2015 after stronger-than-expected economic growth
 in the United States buoyed an already bullish
 dollar.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's central bank says the post-devaluation band for
 the naira is "appropriately priced", but black market
 hawkers out on the street are trading it at around 3-5
 percent below its floor in the run-up to Christmas.
                  
 
 NIGERIA ELECTIONS
 Nigeria has made an effort to clean up voter registration
 for elections next February, but holding a credible poll is
 a daunting prospect amid chaotic distribution of ballot
 cards and an Islamist insurgency that could disenfranchise
 millions.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya' shilling        weakened on Wednesday on dollar
 buying by companies before a two-day break for the Christmas
 holiday, while telecoms firm Safaricom helped lift
 stocks.               
 
 KENYA EU EXPORTS
 The European Union will grant an early return to duty-free
 trade in a range of agricultural products from east Africa,
 its ambassador to Kenya said on Wednesday, in a "Christmas
 gift" for Kenyan flower growers ahead of Valentine's
 Day.               
 
 MAURITIUS CENTRAL BANK
 Mauritius central bank governor on Saturday said he had been
 sacked by the Indian Ocean island's new government after
 seven years in charge of the bank, but hinted that he may
 appeal the move.                
 
 TANZANIA CORRUPTION
 International donors who have delayed budget support to
 Tanzania over corruption allegations in the energy sector
 said on Wednesday they were still assessing whether to
 release financial aid to the country.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to
 25.8117 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 25.8026
 percent at the last sale.                
 
 GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION
 Ghana's annual producer price inflation (PPI) fell to 37.5
 percent in November, from a revised figure of 40.1 percent
 year-on-year in October, the national statistics office said
 on Wednesday.                   
 
