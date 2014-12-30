版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 30

NAIROBI, Dec 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
 EVENTS:
 *RWANDA - The central bank announces its latest decision
 on its key repo rate             , which stands unchanged
 at 6.5 percent since June, when by was cut by 50 basis
 points.
 *KENYA - Statistics office to release December consumer
 inflation data anytime starting on Tuesday.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares extended losses on Tuesday, as a sharp
 selloff in commodities overnight and political uncertainty
 in Greece made investors less willing to take risks in the
 final trading days of 2014.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil extended losses into a fourth session on
 Tuesday, with prices hovering close to a more than
 five-year low above $57 per barrel, as persistent worries
 about a global supply glut offset concerns about output
 disruptions in Libyan.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand softened slightly against the dollar
 on Monday, tracking other emerging market currencies in
 thin holiday trade after the Russian rouble continued its
 downward march on fears of a deep economic contraction in
 2015.               
     South African stocks climbed more than 1 percent in
 thin trade on Monday to close at a three-week high as
 investors snapped up bullion producers such as AngloGold
 Ashanti          that have benefited from a recent rally
 in the spot price.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        weakened to a three-year low on
 Monday as telecom and manufacturing companies bought
 dollars to settle their bills by year end. Stocks ended
 higher.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE LICENSING ROUND
 Mozambique has extended by over three months a licensing
 round for 15 new offshore and onshore blocks for gas and
 oil exploration and production, a senior government
 official said on Monday.               
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
 around 756,000 tonnes by December 28 since the start of
 the season on October 1, exporters estimated on Monday,
 down from 890,000 tonnes in the same period of the
 previous season.               
 
