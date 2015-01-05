African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 5

NAIROBI, Jan 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*Mauritius and Seychelles due to release consumer inflation
data for December anytime starting on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro hit a nearly nine-year low versus the dollar on
Monday as investors bet on quantitative easing by the European
Central Bank while Asian shares were subdued as soft
manufacturing surveys soured the mood.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude and Brent futures dropped to fresh 5-1/2-year lows
on Monday as worries about a surplus of global supplies amid
weak demand continued to drag on oil markets.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand slipped to a two-week low against the U.S
dollar on Friday, tracking a weaker euro which stumbled
after the European Central Bank said it will soon embark on
outright money-printing.
South African stocks fell in thin trade on Friday as a
weaker gold price dragged down bullion producers AngloGold
Ashanti and Sibanye Gold.
NIGERIA CRUDE OIL PRICES
Nigerian crude differentials were steady on Friday close to
multi-year lows, pressured by a large quantity of unsold
cargoes for loading in early 2015 and ample global supply.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Gunmen abducted 40 boys and young men from a remote village in
northeast Nigeria in a raid that residents and a security
source blamed on Boko Haram, the Islamist group that has
gained worldwide notoriety for mass kidnappings.
Also, Boko Haram overran an army base in the remote
northeast Nigerian town of Baga, two security sources said on
Sunday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling was seen weakening, with traders
saying on Friday that a new capital gains tax introduced this
year could trim hard currency inflows and weaken the local
currency. Stocks were stable.
KENYA SECURITY LAW
Kenya's High Court on Friday suspended some anti-terrorism
measures signed into law two weeks ago by President Uhuru
Kenyatta, in a partial victory for opposition groups who had
argued they threatened basic liberties and free
speech.
CAMEROON SECURITY
At least 15 people have been killed in an attack by suspected
Boko Haram militants on a bus in northern Cameroon, a senior
local security official and a businessman said on Saturday.
SOUTH SUDAN CRUDE OIL REVENUE
South Sudan's oil revenue last year was hit by reduced output
because of conflict in the African republic and the rapid
decline in oil prices, petroleum minister Stephen Dhieu Dau
said in a statement seen by Reuters on Saturday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on