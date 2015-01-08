版本:
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 8

NAIROBI, Jan 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day           
 Treasury bills.
 KENYA - The central bank sets the Banks Reference Rate
            , which all banks are required to use as a base for
 pricing their loans to individuals and businesses.
 SOUTH AFRICA - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
 (SACCI) releases monthly business confidence            .
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks gained on Thursday after upbeat U.S. employment
 data and a halt to a slide in oil tempered investor risk
 aversion, while the euro held near a nine-year low.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude .        extended gains on Thursday to hold above
 $51 a barrel, after an unexpected fall in U.S. crude stocks
 snapped a 4-session decline the previous day.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          weakened against the U.S.
 dollar early on Wednesday as falling global oil prices, down
 10 percent in the past two days, and worries over global
 growth prospects soured confidence in emerging market assets.
                
 * South African stocks          rose for a second-straight
 session on Wednesday, led by blue-chip heavyweight Naspers
 after its Chinese money-spinner Tencent           launched its
 first private online bank.                
 * South African government bond yields           hit their
 lowest in a month on Wednesday, as investors around the world
 rushed into safe-haven sovereign debt after euro zone
 inflation turned negative, sparking further concerns about
 global economic growth.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Shares in Kenya's NIC Bank          jumped 3.4 percent on
 Wednesday on talk of a potential merger with another lender,
 while the shilling        sank to lows not seen in more than
 three years as the dollar strengthened broadly.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks              fell 4.13 percent to 31180.13 on
 Wednesday, Thomson Reuters Data showed. The naira currency
          gained 1.3 percent to hit 182 versus the U.S.
 dollar.               
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POWER
 South Africa's power grid is under significant pressure and
 reserves are expected to be "very tight" next week as more
 businesses reopen after the holiday season, a spokesman for
 power utility Eskom           said.                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's cocoa purchases were running 22.7 percent below last
 season through the first 12 weeks of the 2014/15 campaign, but
 industry regulator Cocobod planned to maintain its output
 target for the main crop harvest, sources said on Wednesday.
                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE LNG
 Mozambique must complete contract negotiations for the
 production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and also fast track
 key structural reforms to maintain strong economic growth, the
 International Monetary Fund said this week.                
 
 SIERRA LEONE EBOLA
 Sierra Leone, the country worst affected by Ebola, reported
 nearly 250 new confirmed cases in the past week but the spread
 of the virus there may be slowing, the World Health
 Organization said on Wednesday.                
 
 CONGO REBELS
 Democratic Republic of the Congo President Joseph Kabila on
 Wednesday told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that his
 army is ready to help peacekeepers fight Rwandan rebels in the
 country's rugged eastern provinces, the U.N. press office
 said.                
 
 GAMBIA COUP ATTEMPT
 Gambia's government on Wednesday accused the former head of
 the West African nation's presidential guard of leading a
 small group, including two former U.S. soldiers, in a failed
 attempt to oust President Yahya Jammeh last month.
                
 
