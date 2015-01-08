African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 8

NAIROBI, Jan 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills. KENYA - The central bank sets the Banks Reference Rate , which all banks are required to use as a base for pricing their loans to individuals and businesses. SOUTH AFRICA - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) releases monthly business confidence . GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks gained on Thursday after upbeat U.S. employment data and a halt to a slide in oil tempered investor risk aversion, while the euro held near a nine-year low. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude . extended gains on Thursday to hold above $51 a barrel, after an unexpected fall in U.S. crude stocks snapped a 4-session decline the previous day. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the U.S. dollar early on Wednesday as falling global oil prices, down 10 percent in the past two days, and worries over global growth prospects soured confidence in emerging market assets. * South African stocks rose for a second-straight session on Wednesday, led by blue-chip heavyweight Naspers after its Chinese money-spinner Tencent launched its first private online bank. * South African government bond yields hit their lowest in a month on Wednesday, as investors around the world rushed into safe-haven sovereign debt after euro zone inflation turned negative, sparking further concerns about global economic growth. KENYA MARKETS Shares in Kenya's NIC Bank jumped 3.4 percent on Wednesday on talk of a potential merger with another lender, while the shilling sank to lows not seen in more than three years as the dollar strengthened broadly. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks fell 4.13 percent to 31180.13 on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters Data showed. The naira currency gained 1.3 percent to hit 182 versus the U.S. dollar. SOUTH AFRICA POWER South Africa's power grid is under significant pressure and reserves are expected to be "very tight" next week as more businesses reopen after the holiday season, a spokesman for power utility Eskom said. GHANA COCOA Ghana's cocoa purchases were running 22.7 percent below last season through the first 12 weeks of the 2014/15 campaign, but industry regulator Cocobod planned to maintain its output target for the main crop harvest, sources said on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE LNG Mozambique must complete contract negotiations for the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and also fast track key structural reforms to maintain strong economic growth, the International Monetary Fund said this week. SIERRA LEONE EBOLA Sierra Leone, the country worst affected by Ebola, reported nearly 250 new confirmed cases in the past week but the spread of the virus there may be slowing, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. CONGO REBELS Democratic Republic of the Congo President Joseph Kabila on Wednesday told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that his army is ready to help peacekeepers fight Rwandan rebels in the country's rugged eastern provinces, the U.N. press office said. GAMBIA COUP ATTEMPT Gambia's government on Wednesday accused the former head of the West African nation's presidential guard of leading a small group, including two former U.S. soldiers, in a failed attempt to oust President Yahya Jammeh last month. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on