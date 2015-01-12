版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 12日 星期一 12:50 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 12

NAIROBI, Jan 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique's new parliament to be sworn in.
 The opposition Renamo Party has said it will not take its 89
 seats in the parliament after it cried foul over the results
 of last October's election.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The U.S. dollar took a dip on Monday as Asian investors
 caught up with a benign payrolls report and the subsequent
 slide in Treasury yields, though turnover was light with
 Tokyo on holiday.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday weighed by
 weakening demand in Europe and Asia, while refineries in
 Philadelphia and Ohio were hit hard by fires over the
 weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S.
                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to hold steady
 at next week's sale, as the market waits to see what bonds
 the central bank will use to raise funds this month, traders
 said.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African shares snapped a three-day winning streak on
 Friday, dropping 1.6 percent as investors took profit in
 Shoprite         , Aspen Pharmacare          and other index
 heavyweights that had clocked up recent big gains.
                
     South Africa's rand extended modest recent gains on
 Friday to hit its firmest level against the dollar in three
 weeks, after upbeat U.S. jobs data suggested an improving
 global economic outlook.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Two suspected child suicide bombers blew themselves up in a
 market in northeast Nigeria on Sunday, witnesses said,
 killing three people in the second apparent attack in two
 days using young girls strapped with
 explosives.               
     Separately, Nigerian ground forces backed by air strikes
 were fighting to reclaim Baga from Islamist militant group
 Boko Haram which seized the northeastern town and a nearby
 military base at the weekend, a government spokesman said on
 Friday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares edged up on Friday after a sluggish week
 marked by thin trading volumes caused by the introduction of
 a new capital gains tax, while the shilling was almost
 unchanged against the dollar.                
 
 KENYA INSURER SALE
 Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual
         said on Friday it had bought a 23.3 percent stake in
 Kenyan insurer UAP Holdings for $97.6
 million.                       
 
 TOGO POLITICS
 Togo's opposition has failed to persuade the ruling party to
 support a two-term presidential limit that would prevent
 President Faure Gnassingbé running for office again, party
 leaders said on Friday.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐