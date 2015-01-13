African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 13

NAIROBI, Jan 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were mostly firmer after benign Chinese
economic data helped offset risk aversion generated by a
continuing slide in crude oil prices, while the dollar fell
to a one-month low against the safe-haven yen.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years on
Monday, extending the second-deepest rout on record, after
Goldman Sachs warned that prices would fall further and Gulf
oil producers showed no sign of cutting
output.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks fell in volatile trade on Monday as
poor manufacturing data hit chemicals maker AECI
while iron ore producers extended their 2014 slide as
Chinese demand for their commodity remains
subdued.
South African government bonds kept up a New Year rally
on Monday, with yields hitting 19-month lows as the sliding
oil price dramatically changes inflation expectations in
Africa's most advanced economy.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira closed almost 1 percent higher
against the U.S. currency on Monday, after three oil
companies sold the greenback, increasing dollar liquidity on
the interbank market, dealers said.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigeria's military said on Monday that at least 150 people
had been killed in clashes with Islamists in the
northeastern town of Baga, giving a rare official death toll
a few weeks before presidential elections in which security
is a big issue.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling edged lower on Monday and traders
said the trend was for further weakening as corporate demand
for dollars picked up during the month.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 893,000 tonnes by January 11 since the start of the
season on October 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down
from 1,002,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
season.
