版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 12:49 BJT

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 13

NAIROBI, Jan 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks were mostly firmer after benign Chinese
 economic data helped offset risk aversion generated by a
 continuing slide in crude oil prices, while the dollar fell
 to a one-month low against the safe-haven yen.
                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years on
 Monday, extending the second-deepest rout on record, after
 Goldman Sachs warned that prices would fall further and Gulf
 oil producers showed no sign of cutting
 output.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks fell in volatile trade on Monday as
 poor manufacturing data hit chemicals maker AECI         
 while iron ore producers extended their 2014 slide as
 Chinese demand for their commodity remains
 subdued.               
     South African government bonds kept up a New Year rally
 on Monday, with yields hitting 19-month lows as the sliding
 oil price dramatically changes inflation expectations in
 Africa's most advanced economy.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          closed almost 1 percent higher
 against the U.S. currency on Monday, after three oil
 companies sold the greenback, increasing dollar liquidity on
 the interbank market, dealers said.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigeria's military said on Monday that at least 150 people
 had been killed in clashes with Islamists in the
 northeastern town of Baga, giving a rare official death toll
 a few weeks before presidential elections in which security
 is a big issue.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        edged lower on Monday and traders
 said the trend was for further weakening as corporate demand
 for dollars picked up during the month.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
 around 893,000 tonnes by January 11 since the start of the
 season on October 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down
 from 1,002,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
 season.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐